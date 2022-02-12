On these pages, we make a point of giving voices to the very people who keep Vermont’s agricultural heritage going. Their struggles are real, and have become more acute during the pandemic, the labor shortage and up against the rising costs of fuel and equipment, and the supply-chain bottlenecks choking the nation.
Whether it is “Tales from the Hill” from Neil Dunlop, a farmer and his family from Marshfield, who moved to Vermont to make a life farming; or the faculty and staff of Sterling College in Craftsbury that are teaching the next generation of farmers. Through our Vermont By Degrees series of higher education essays, we get a glimpse into the uniqueness of schools, and the hard work going into making sure Vermont continues to thrive.
This week, there is a commentary by Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle and Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets Anson Tebbetts. It discusses the recent work by a citizen commission aimed at looking at what needs to happen at the state level to leverage what we have in order to rise above some of the challenges (few of which are unique to Vermont, but a few are.)
“The Commission’s work was framed by the heightened awareness that Vermont needs to appreciate, and address, the critical importance of Vermont farms and local food,” the commission’s report notes.
The annual economic output of Vermont’s entire food system is approximately $11.3 billion.
The commission put forth several recommendations and strategies, and now the governor has put forth a budget proposal for 2023 that backs some of those ideas.
According to the news release that came with the report, “the commissioners shared their ideas, and tapped the expertise of young farmers, members of the public, and organizations working on environmentally sound farming practices, climate adaptation and resilience, and diversity.”
It talks about the state’s rural character and land management; it highlights how much agriculture remains a critical economic driver for most Vermont communities; it reviews the state of the backbone of Vermont agriculture — dairy; and it discusses some of the ways that innovative Vermonters — farmers, educators and businesspeople — are making a difference in the pivot toward looking ahead.
It is a critical moment for our state.
As the report notes in its introduction: “Vermont agriculture is about more than growing food. Farms and farmers are central to Vermont’s identity and character. Without open working lands, rolling pastures, and miles and miles of diverse recreational trails, Vermont just wouldn’t be Vermont — for its residents or visitors. To keep our state healthy and vibrant, we need to nourish agriculture and strengthen its steady beat throughout the state. It is not a foregone conclusion that a cold-weather, mountainous, and heavily forested state will remain a robust agricultural producer or that our rural communities will thrive. If we value what we have, it is essential that Vermont remains a state of and for farmers.”
But market forces can be unkind, and the economics of agriculture are challenging at best. Then throw into the mix a pandemic that does not care about economies of scale or the commodities market.
“(The) pandemic revealed the importance and fragility of local and regional food systems, as the state experienced record levels of food insecurity and national supply chains broke down from 2020 into 2021. Despite these challenges, local farms and food businesses stepped up to keep shelves stocked, communities fed, and local markets operating,” the report notes.
Community action councils, the Vermont Foodbank and other organizations aimed at helping Vermont’s vulnerable population will tell you time and again that it was farmers and individuals with the agricultural industry that kept our state fed during the pandemic.
And the report notes the state’s strength depends on the sector for what it has to offer: “Vermont has a wealth of resources that will help the sector to adapt: a strong cultural history and collective identity connected to agriculture and the land, valued by both residents and visitors to the state; geographic proximity to large retail and tourist markets in the Northeast; high-quality and award-winning agricultural producers; a strong brand identity and reputation for producing authentic, sustainable, and high-quality local products; a largely intact supply chain infrastructure that provides access to parts,” and more.
We are grateful for every moment and contribution toward securing and supporting the state’s agriculture workforce. We have depended on them for generations, and we will for many more.
Go to bit.ly/VtAgriculture to read the report.
