A friend is someone you can trust. Betrayal is, without a doubt, one of the most painful emotions out there. With good friends, you build a lasting relationship, and support one another through difficult times. That’s why we continue to be shocked by the news that our neighbors to the north would resort to such desperate measures in order to protect their own interests when it comes to commerce.
Potentially, Canada’s spying on the maple industry across the Northeast, but specifically across Vermont, is a betrayal that could have strained international relations — an unfortunate setback in what has, in recent administrations, only been improving with time. But with news reports of high-altitude balloons being sent over the border to monitor steam plumes from maple production during the recent Maple Weekend in Vermont seems very much out of line.
Reaching to such extremes, especially given recent headlines that both Russia and China were allegedly using similar devices to spy on the United States, feels desperate and ill-conceived. Canada continues to have a massive maple production, including maintaining a syrup reserve that is made up of tens of millions of gallons in syrup. In fact, Canada has such a corner on the syrup market, we had to wonder what could be so critical in the equation of commerce that Canada would resort to such steps. In 2021, sales of maple syrup climbed as a result of the pandemic, when more people were eating at home, according to Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP), a group that manages the reserve. Adding to the syrup squeeze, Reuters reported Quebec’s harvest recently was one of the smallest in three years due to unusually warm weather. Prices have remained high. As we are keenly aware here in Vermont, maple syrup is made from the sap of maple trees in eastern North America, when alternating freezing and thawing temperatures in spring cause sap to flow. Changes in the earth’s climate, as well as long-term effects of changing weather patterns, have been to blame, scientists have claimed over recent decades. Obviously, such shifts are a concern — not just to Canada. So what could be driving such a deception?
Inflation obviously comes to mind, experts in commodities say. There is no question that maple syrup is costing more per gallon. But again, by sheer volume of product, Canada controls the variable that could be figured into the price consumers pay at the store. Or could there be something else at play that we have been unaware of? Is the reserve not as large as Canada has claimed? (QMSP has said the reserve is about 45 million kilograms, or 100 million pounds.) Therein was the rub.
Last week, the Scott administration, upon learning about the Canadian spy balloons over Vermont, fired off a terse letter to Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It condemned the action, and called it for what it is: a betrayal of trust.
“For the Canadian government to take such an extreme approach — spying on our state’s maple producers — is tantamount to a deception that calls into question all of our economic partnerships, each one of which was negotiated in good faith. … A telephone call would have spared you the embarrassment of this international incident. … As allies when it comes to protecting this valuable resource, members of my administration certainly would have taken steps to work with you to answer any concerns you had about production yield across the Northeast,” Gov. Phil Scott’s letter stated. “Now, we are faced with a sticky situation that certainly tests this relationship.”
On Tuesday, Legault first indicated the balloons were monitoring changes in weather patterns across Quebec, with an eye toward climate change’s effects on songbird migration. But, after an internal memo was leaked to the media, Canadian officials admitted the spy balloons — there were several — were released last weekend (Maple Weekend here in Vermont) to count steam plumes being produced around Vermont, and elsewhere in the region.
On Thursday, at the request of Scott and other New England leaders, Trudeau issued an apology, suggesting, as context, that in 2012, when thieves stole some $18 million in syrup from the reserve, the burglary might have been underreported. “Like your Fort Knox, we rely on the QMSP as our liquid gold standard for the value of our Canadian pound. … We needed to know just how dire our circumstances might be, and if competition was shifting out of our favor. … Using high-altitude balloons to observe our neighbors, and gathering boiling sites in this manner, was a short-sighted approach.”
Liquid gold, indeed. But now we have to wonder what such a bold move might mean for future relations between the New England states (and New York), with our “friends” to the north. Our economies depend on a thriving, healthy relationship. We can’t wonder whether every UFO we see on the horizon of the Green Mountains might be another international incident. We have to trust.
Sometimes, friendships are strained over sticky situations. In this case, it feels like we — as a state — ought to be able to forgive and forget. Canada is a solid partner to Vermont. We should not dwell on such foolish actions when so many other opportunities for cooperation exist. We can hope.
