These steamy summer days, we long for that reprieve into cool waters. For individuals working diligently on flood recovery, in some cases in very nasty conditions, that dunk in a pond or river is tempting.
But don’t do it.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature took away some of our summer fun in 2023. It’s not a Vermont thing, but an issue across much of the Northeast.
This week, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources issued a warning concerning polluted water. And for good reason.
“As a result of the widespread flooding across Vermont, many municipal wastewater treatment plants and private septic systems have become inundated with high flows of water and wastewater resulting in partially treated or untreated discharges of sewage into the environment,” the warning begins. “As a result, rivers and flood waters could contain pathogens such as viruses and bacteria that may cause illness. Though these areas may not be posted with notices to avoid contact, recreation, wading, boating, swimming, or fishing should be avoided for several days until flows return to normal levels.”
“Normal levels” is not a term that we everyday Vermonters get to determine. For the safety of the general public, the standard procedure for public notice and posting temporary signage downstream of public access points will resume for those areas requiring longer term repairs to their wastewater systems.
It’s not just Vermont that is being affected.
Across the Northeast, swimmers eager to escape the summer heat are being thwarted by high bacteria levels in water at popular swimming holes, as well as along beaches across New England.
This week, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported that 78 public beaches were closed as of Wednesday, mostly because of high levels bacteria. Nearly a dozen beaches and bodies of water in New Hampshire were also under some sort of advisory. In Maine, eight beaches were closed because of contamination.
As of Thursday, there is no swimming at 10 state parks in Vermont.
According to published reports, most of the closures were because of high levels of E. coli associated with human waste. Others were for algae blooms, some of which can be toxic.
But it is also more widespread than that. Some of the high levels of bacteria in lakes and ponds can be linked to heavy rainfall that caused flooding and contamination, including agricultural runoff. That’s also contributing to problems — all the way down into coastal waters.
Vermont state officials have been warning for days now against getting near flooding, or in areas damaged by flooding. For now, we need to assume that is all of Vermont.
(It is also the reason that in the flood-ravaged areas where cleanup is ongoing, volunteers and crews are wearing N-95 masks, or taking other precautions against the silt, which also contains the same nasty material — just in a dried, airborne form.)
And it really is nasty.
It has been well documented that swimming (or recreating) in contaminated water can cause problems from skin rashes to gastrointestinal and respiratory issues.
Environmental groups have called on New England officials to take steps to stop sewage overflows and pollution runoff. But that is hard to do when floodwaters are still receding in some parts of the region, and now there is rain — again — in the forecast.
Everyone understands it is having an impact on the state’s tourism, especially at a time when we really need to be getting more people into the state in order to spend money with our struggling businesses.
It may seem easy to say, “They (the talking heads and media) are being overprotective” or “Well, that doesn’t apply to us here, because we were X miles from where the flooding was really bad.”
Water is fluid. It flows along a path of least resistance from Point A to Point Z, which is likely the Atlantic Ocean at some point. A lot of contaminants are being picked up and carried between those points, perhaps cumulatively. No one really knows for sure, because we have not had a flood like this in the modern era of development, sprawl, wastewater treatment, fertilizers and other synthetic chemicals.
So do your family, your doctor, and everyone else a favor and don’t be “that person” who decides the rules for swimming in ponds, lakes, creeks and streams doesn’t apply to them. If you decide the rules are for other people, but not you, good luck finding sympathy for your rash, infected scratches, and your very close proximity to the toilet.
Consider yourself warned: It is not safe to go back into the water this summer. For real.
Visit ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood for more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department or the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.