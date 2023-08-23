The race to the moon has not been a regular in the news cycle in years. This summer, several countries are renewing the push. This week, two countries — Russia and India — made attempts to land vehicles on the lunar surface.
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first nation to land its spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, near the moon’s south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
The anticipation for a successful landing rose after Russia’s failed attempt with Luna-25 earlier this week. The destruction of the robotic Luna-25 probe, which crashed onto the surface of the moon, reflects the endemic problems that have dogged the Russian space industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. Those include the loss of key technologies in the post-Soviet industrial meltdown, the bruising impact of recent Western sanctions, a huge brain drain and widespread corruption. In fact, Yuri Borisov, the head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976. “The priceless experience that our predecessors earned in the 1960s-’70s was effectively lost,” Borisov said. “The link between generations has been cut.”
Published reports said a successful Chandrayaan-3 landing would be monumental in fueling curiosity and sparking a passion for exploration among youth. By virtue of the accomplishment, it generates “a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” the Indian space agency noted. (India’s previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon’s little-explored south pole ended in failure in 2019. It entered the lunar orbit but lost touch with its lander, which crashed while making its final descent to deploy a rover to search for signs of water. According to a failure analysis report submitted to the ISRO, the crash was caused by a software glitch.)
The space race includes other countries as well.
Numerous countries and private companies are racing to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. In May, China launched a three-person crew for its orbiting space station and hopes to put astronauts on the moon before the end of the decade. In April, a Japanese company’s spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon. An Israeli nonprofit tried to achieve a similar feat in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.
Coincidentally, Japan plans to launch a lunar lander to the moon during the weekend as part of an X-ray telescope mission, and two U.S. companies also are vying to put landers on the moon by the end of the year, one of them at the south pole. In the coming years, NASA plans to land astronauts at the lunar south pole, taking advantage of the frozen water in craters.
We understand it is important to boldly go in the spirit of exploration and science. In “We Seven,” the book written by the Apollo astronauts, M. Scott Carpenter wrote, “I felt that space was so fascinating and that a flight through it was so thrilling and so overwhelming that I only wished I could get up the next morning and go through the whole thing all over again. ... There’s no doubt about it, space is a fabulous frontier, and we are going to solve some of its secrets and bring back many of its riches in our lifetime. I would not miss that for anything.”
That sentiment captures the moment in time. But that may not be our time anymore. You only have to examine the night sky for a few moments on a clear night to see a different kind of space odyssey. Perhaps it is the crisscrossing of satellites over Orion’s belt; or the freakishly odd Starlink chain of satellites — like a string of pearls — cutting across the sky. What we are looking at are billions of dollars of satellites and space junk — all designed to make communications and gathering/sharing information that much more dynamic. With few exceptions, the clutter above is largely aimed down — at us — to make us better consumers, better warriors and better predictors of what everyone is doing around us.
We return to “Whitey on the Moon,” by Gil Scott-Heron, a spoken-word poem from 1970 that tells of poverty, debt, taxes and violence occurring on Earth (mostly among Black Americans) during the Apollo missions. The criticism was profound and prescient. In May 2021, the late Scott-Heron was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where he was recognized as a “teller of uncomfortable truths.” The poem gained steam again following the 2021 space trips of billionaires Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.
University of New Hampshire Professor of Physics and Astronomy Chanda Prescod-Weinstein has argued that space exploration and helping people on Earth need not be an either-or proposition. “We can afford to do the caring work of sustaining people, including honoring everyone’s right to know and love the night sky,” she wrote.
Perhaps. Yet this summer is showing us — across the planet — that we are in trouble. Billions of dollars could be better spent on research for fusion technology (turning water into clean fuel) to move us away from oil, gas, coal and nuclear power; or in supporting the next Norman Borlaug, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for recommending better methods of cultivation and developed a robust strain of dwarf wheat that could feed Third World populations in adverse conditions.
Carpenter, the Apollo astronaut, would probably agree, the greatest riches of our lifetime are having a safe and healthy planet on which to live and a night sky to enjoy on an August night.