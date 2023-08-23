The race to the moon has not been a regular in the news cycle in years. This summer, several countries are renewing the push. This week, two countries — Russia and India — made attempts to land vehicles on the lunar surface.

India on Wednesday made history as it became the first nation to land its spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, near the moon’s south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.