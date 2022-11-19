This week was quiet. We were surprised in good way.
With the mixed results nationally and statewide when it came to the November election, we were all bracing for the clamor that comes in the aftermath. Maybe we are listening to one another more? Or maybe we are tired? Or maybe all of those things we told politicians we were concerned about — affordability, inflation, health care costs, housing — are are keeping us preoccupied.
Journalist Steve Peoples wrote an article we published this week that looked at the “balance” that seemed to have been struck this month.
“For a moment, at least, there’s a sense of normalcy in the U.S. The extremism that has consumed political discourse for much of the last two years has been replaced by something resembling traditional democratic order,” Peoples wrote in his reporting. “The post-election narrative was instead focused on each party’s electoral fate: Republicans were disappointed that sweeping victories didn’t materialize, while relieved Democrats braced for the possibility of a slim House GOP majority (which they got). At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day — domestic extremist violence, voter intimidation and Republican refusal to respect election outcomes — did not materialize in any pervasive way.”
“What we saw was the strength and resilience of American democracy,” President Joe Biden told reporters.
Closer to home, Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who handily won a fourth term, wrote a commentary that we also published. Scott, who is used to working across the aisle, saw Vermont Democrats elected to the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate, as lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, auditor, as well as in local races, which gave Democrats the supermajority — all but stripping him of his ability to effectively veto. Scott spent the last two years walking us through the pandemic, really unable to lead. Winning another term surrounded by Democrats made any big plans he might have had a bit more challenging. Yet, this governor took the high road, writing about how this election showed Vermont more united than ever.
“Vermonters want us to work together. They want balance and moderation. They made that clear when electing me with about 70% of the vote and Democratic ‘super-majorities’ in the Legislature,” Scott wrote. “Of course, they don’t want me to be a rubber stamp for the Legislature, nor do they want the Legislature to blindly go along with whatever I put forward. So that means we’ll be debating the issues, which I will continue to do with civility, seeking consensus where possible, compromising when necessary, and agreeing to disagree or let the process run its course when we cannot resolve our differences. Vermonters want us to put their needs ahead of politics.”
He went on: “This type of thoughtful, balanced government — with less partisanship and political positioning — is what gets the best results.”
He also noted that “hyper-partisan political parties are driving Americans further and further apart — and seem to get the most attention from the media.”
And yet, it was quiet this week.
In fact, when Donald Trump announced he was embarking on a third run for the White House, the news was noted. There was not 24/7 coverage or analysis. In fact, many news organizations were more concerned that the 2024 election season was ramping up when votes for 2022 were still being counted in some states.
And in another more measured response, Vermont GOP Chairman Paul Dame issued a statement after Trump’s announcement saying his run would be “at best a distraction from the direction the party needs to go in order to be successful in the Northeast and other swing states, and at worse it had become a liability for many of our down-ticket candidates.”
Dame wrote, “Now that Trump has made the decision to run, I believe that the best thing for the future of the party is for other qualified and accomplished Republicans to join the primary to give Republican voters a better choice in the 2024 election.”
He went on to say, “In the end, the party will belong to the Republicans who show up and get involved. If Republicans want something different than Trump, and want to redefine our party outside his shadow, it will take those voters getting more active and involved at the local level, and working for better candidates during the primary. Republican voters must become the change they want to see — both as members of our party, and as citizens of our country.”
We appreciate the thoughtful and reasoned approach being taken across the aisles. It would appear Vermonters are ready for some relief instead of posturing and rhetoric. And at first blush, it would seem all parties are willing to work toward that end, at least for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.