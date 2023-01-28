In the Community News section of this newspaper, we try to highlight, in brief snippets, events that are going on. While it includes notable milestones, it mostly contains notices from groups, organizations, and even state and federal agencies regarding very specific information the public should (or needs) to know.
Almost weekly, there will be a notice from a local organization announcing it’s looking for volunteers. Vermonters answer those calls, because a few months later, we find ourselves publishing a brief about new board members at an organization, or a new program being started as a result of fresh volunteers.
Vermont is known for having a population that’s willing to give time, whether it’s coaching, mentoring, sitting on boards, making deliveries or the like. That engagement is critical not just to the organizations being served, but in uniting our communities.
Usually, we think about the time we donate as volunteers. But those volunteer hours save organizations money that can be put to other budget lines and projects. Volunteering complements organizations and strengthens them at the same time.
This week the U.S. Census posted data showing nearly 51% of the U.S. population age 16 and older, or 124.7 million people, informally helped their neighbors between September 2020 and 2021 at the height of the pandemic, according to the latest Volunteering and Civic Life in America research.
The data also found more than 23% of people in that age group, or 60.7 million, said they formally volunteered through an organization during the same period.
Informally, Americans helped neighbors by doing favors such as watching each other’s children, running errands, and other activities to lend a hand.
Formally, people also found new ways to help their communities during the pandemic by supporting COVID-19 testing, immunization and other public health efforts; conducting wellness checks on isolated seniors; supporting food banks and community action councils; and providing virtual tutoring and mentoring to help students stay on track in school.
According to the news release that accompanied the data, the research, released every two years, shows that those who formally volunteered gave more than 4.1 billion hours of service with an estimated economic value of $122.9 billion.
That is an incredible statistic.
Consider what it has meant for Vermont. The data shows that 150,883 formal volunteers contributed 10.7 million hours of service through organizations worth an estimated $300.1 million.
In addition, 29.1% of residents formally volunteered through organizations; 97.2% of residents talked to or spent time with friends or family; 63.9% of residents informally helped others by exchanging favors with their neighbors; 77.9% of residents had a conversation or spent time with their neighbors; 32.7% of residents belonged to an organization; 50% of residents donated $25 or more to charity.
That level of civic action is impressive and necessary in this age of labor shortages, and higher demand on organizations, especially those social service organizations that serve more vulnerable populations.
According to the data, while formal volunteering rates dropped from 2019 to 2021 in every demographic group (there was a pandemic after all), informal helping rates largely remained steady.
When looking at trends in formal volunteering 2019-21:
— The rate drop was substantially larger for women (8 percentage points) than men (5 percentage points) but women continued to volunteer at a higher rate.
— Generation X (ages 41 to 56 in 2021) had the highest rate of all generations.
— People ages 16-17 had the highest rate of all age groups at 28%, followed by people ages 45 to 54 at 27%.
— Parents with children younger than 18 formally volunteered at a higher rate (30%) than those without children in their household (21%)
How many helped informally:
— Baby boomers had the highest rate (59%) of all generations.
— Veterans helped their neighbors at a rate of 59%, 8 percentage points higher than nonveterans.
— People with children younger than age 18 helped at a higher rate (58%) than those without children in their household (49%).
While Vermont ranked toward the bottom of the list in formal helping, in informal helping, we were fifth, tied with Delaware, at 63.9%. Montana (68.8%) and Nebraska (66.4%) had the highest rates of informal helping. Utah (40.7%) and Wyoming (39.2%) topped the list of states with the highest formal volunteering in 2021.
The data suggests levels of generosity that transcend the gloom and doom of the news cycles. We are fortunate to live in a state that is so willing to look out for one another, and ensure everyone gets the services they need. Times are rough. But volunteers among us help take off the roughest edges.
