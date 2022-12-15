It sure feels as though a lot of people are sick right now. That’s because there are. It’s all around us.
In its coverage this week, VTDigger reported Vermont’s COVID levels are low but hospitalizations for the virus nearly doubled in a single week.
The information, tracked by the state Department of Health, reported 60 new hospital admissions for COVID in the past week, ending Wednesday. (Chances are, there are many more COVID cases; however, there is far less testing being done, so there is no pool of true data from which to pull.)
Anecdotally, it seems to be the flu that is really laying Vermonters low.
On Thursday, the state reissued a plea to get an annual flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster. In fact, the state is expanding hours at Health Department vaccination clinics.
According to the news release, new hours include more evenings and weekends through the end of December, making it easier for those who work or go to school to get vaccinated quickly and easily.
Starting as early as Dec. 19, many clinics will also offer the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine newly approved for eligible children 6 months to 5 years old.
“Check getting vaccinated off your to-do list, and you’ll have a better chance for a healthier start to the holidays and the new year,” said Immunization Program Manager Monica Ogelby in the news release.
Getting vaccinated is especially important for those at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 or the flu, including people 50 and older, and those with certain medical conditions. Babies and young children younger than 5 are also at higher risk of getting very sick from the flu, which is currently on the rise in Vermont, the release states.
Starting in January, walk-in clinics will transition to more limited hours and close by Jan. 31. Vaccines will continue to be widely available, at no cost to the patient, by appointment at doctors’ offices, pharmacies, or other locations where vaccine is offered.
“State-run clinics have been a critical part of our ability to support the health care system to meet high demand for vaccines during the pandemic, and we thank our EMS and other partners for all their efforts,” Ogelby said. “With many Vermonters already vaccinated and fewer people historically seeking vaccines mid-season, we will be able to return to our pre-pandemic system to meet vaccination needs.”
Nationally, there have been reports of some states seeing tremendous spikes — dangerous when it comes to hospital capacity — for COVID, flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s.
In fact, on Thursday, the Biden administration announced it is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. The Associated Press reported that after a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household through covidtests.gov starting Thursday.
According to the news report, the administration is putting personnel and equipment on standby should they be needed to help overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes, as was necessary in earlier waves of the virus. So far, there have been no requests for assistance, but surge teams, ventilators and personal protective equipment are ready, the White House said. A White House official said the new tests would come from the national stockpile, which still has reserves after the administration shut off the at-home testing program in September. New tests would be procured to replace tests distributed over the coming weeks under existing funding authorities. The Biden administration is still asking Congress for billions of dollars in additional funding for the virus response.
To suggest the two news events was a coincidence would be unrealistic.
The Biden administration is urging states and local governments to do more to encourage people to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, which scientists say are more effective at protecting against serious illness and death from the currently circulating variants.
According to the AP, “The administration is reiterating best practices to nursing homes and long-term care facilities for virus prevention and treatment and is urging administrators as well as governments to encourage vulnerable populations to get the new shots.”
The threat of illness is imminent. As the expression goes, “Don’t play with your health.” That being said, get your vaccinations. And maybe get your mask out again.
Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for more information.
