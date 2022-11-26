The internet has ruined us. We feel lost without our smartphones and devices.
You don’t need to Google to find a study suggesting that while technology has brought us many conveniences, it has also stripped away our sense of community.
Sure, we can find like-minded people on online forums and comments sections, but it is not the same as personal interaction with neighbors, or people who work in our cities and towns.
We can argue over the implications that our lack of interpersonal communication has had on society. Social clubs and church attendance has waned; our centers of community often are online. Groups — and businesses — that have not pivoted toward marketing to mass audiences, or even considered thinking about how that might be accomplished, are getting lost in the shuffle.
We need community in order to share knowledge; show gratitude; congregate and celebrate; and to remind ourselves that we are part of something greater. Because as we have seen time and again, when there is tragedy or need, a community can rally.
At a minimum, the collective “we” tend to be impatient and far too quick to judge. Online dependence plays right into impulsivity, and that makes conveniences — like online shopping — almost addictive in their simplicity. We have created the excuse not to go out.
But when we do leave our homes, we want to drive through a thriving downtown center. We do not want to bristle at empty storefronts on Main Street; we don’t want to feel sad when a longtime shop — one we grew up with — announces it is closed for good.
To avoid such gaps in our community, we need to contribute. We must take the time to walk into our local businesses and shop locally. These are investments in our community; it is support for our neighbors and friends. And it is about keeping our community healthy and strong.
So let this holiday season be the kicking off point from which you let carriers bring goods to you, and you go out — all year long — and put your money where it matters, not into the hands of millionaires/billionaires or corporations.
Here are a few things to think about to make that transition both spirited and community-minded:
First, if you don’t know what to get for someone, get a gift certificate from a local business. That still puts cash in their coffers, and it allows your gift recipient the option of getting something they actually want or need. It takes the guesswork out of it.
Second, make a day of it. Lots of Americans have a tradition of making a point of spending the day hitting Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday deals. It does not have to be just a shopping frenzy (nor should it be, probably). Stop at a local restaurant or café and have a coffee or tea, or something to eat. Allow yourself a bit of time to rest, catch up, meet friends — and see what is going on in your community. (People watching is an art in and of itself, especially during the holidays.)
Third, try a different kind of gift than you would get usually. Go to a gallery or check out local artists and artisans. Vermont is rich in talent, and there are amazing gifts just waiting to be purchased and enjoyed. You can also get someone a membership to a local performing arts venue (they will thank you for the advance notice on shows and the discounts that come with being a member), and you are supporting an organization and giving a valuable gift. You can also give a CSA (a farm share), which supports the local agriculture industry and is a gift that keeps giving month after month. (There might even be a jam of the month option with some of these farmers.) That’s a true win-win.
Supporting local artists and businesses is as easy as you want to make it. It feels right to find things (again all year long) in town instead of outsourcing it from across the country or the world. Even if you get free shipping online, you are often compromising with the poor quality of goods you buy. There is no question that locally produced goods often are high-quality and last a long time, and it usually comes with a smile and some conversation.
Right now, butting up against inflation (and the threat of a national railroad strike on the horizon that could disrupt the supply chain even more), we need to feel good about the shopping we are doing. Every purchase needs to matter.
Come together and put your money in your community, so you can enjoy that community all year long — and forever.
