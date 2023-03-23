This week, the House has shown support for H.230, which would require secure storage of firearms, among other precautions aimed at keeping children safe.
In a statement, the Vermont chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action released a state statement applauding lawmakers for supporting legislation they say “will prevent unauthorized access to guns by children and address Vermont’s gun suicide epidemic by reducing access to lethal means for people in crisis.”
“Our communities are too familiar with the grief of one of our friends, neighbors, or loved ones’ lives being taken by a crisis that impacts more and more Vermonters every year,” said Patricia Byrd, a volunteer with the Vermont chapter of Moms Demand Action. “We have worked diligently with our lawmakers in the House to pass this life-saving bill so that more Vermonters struggling with thoughts of suicide can live to see better days.”
Earlier this week, the National Rifle Association sent out an email blast urging its members to reach out to Vermont lawmakers.
“NRA members and Second Amendment supporters are urged to contact lawmakers and request that they oppose all anti-gun measures,” the statement said. “We are seeing a wave of anti-gun testimony from gun-control groups in Vermont and we need you to step up and make your voice heard. … This barrage of gun control measures is aimed not at reducing suicide rates, but rather implementing a slew of failed and ineffective gun-control measures. There is no evidence that any of these measures will impact suicide or violent crime rates. However, it will restrict your Second Amendment rights.”
However, according to the Vermont Department of Health, there were 142 suicide deaths among Vermont residents in 2021 — the largest number and highest rate of suicide deaths ever recorded in Vermont.
More Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2020 than in any other year on record, according to recently published statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That included a record number of gun murders, as well as a near-record number of gun suicides. Despite the increase in such fatalities, the rate of gun deaths — a statistic that accounts for the nation’s growing population — remains below the levels of earlier years, according to Pew Research Center. Suicides have long accounted for the majority of U.S. gun deaths. In 2020, 54% of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. were suicides (24,292), while 43% were murders (19,384), according to the CDC.
The advocacy groups note that suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in the state, and the rate of suicide increased by 16% from 2020 to 2021. And in 2020, 91% of firearm deaths were suicides.
“Access to firearms is tied to elevated suicide risk, as studies show that access to a gun triples a person’s risk of death by suicide,” the statement from Moms Demand Action states.
H.230 includes multiple gun safety policies, including: Requiring gun owners to securely store their firearms if a child or person legally prohibited from possessing guns is likely to gain access to them; expanding eligible petitioners under Vermont’s Extreme Risk Protection Order law to include family and household members; creating a 72-hour waiting period for firearm transfers.
According to supporters of the bill, “waiting period laws create a buffer between temporary suicidal ideation and firearm access, which can be the difference between life and death. They are associated with reduced suicide rates in states that have them.”
The House has spoken. Now we hope the Senate will show the same common sense.
Setting safeguards in order to keep guns out of the hands of children makes sense, especially when — far too often — we hear about a young person taking their own life.
These are challenging times in which to live. Let’s make it so we don’t have to face the challenges that come with tragedy and grief.
If you or someone you know is struggling, here are some specific sources of help:
— 988 is the nationwide number to call to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline from any phone. It connects with a national network of crisis centers that provide free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.
— The Vermont Crisis Text Line, available by texting the letters “VT” to the number 741741 at any time. It connects callers with a live, trained crisis counselor.
— The Trevor Project provides mental health information and support to LGBTQ+ youth 24/7, year-round. The organization can be reached by phone, text or online chat.
— The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. service veterans and their loved ones is available by calling 988 and pressing option 1. The veterans line also has an online chat and a text option using the number 838255.
