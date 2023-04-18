By all accounts, Republican Gov. Phil Scott drew a line in the sand on Tuesday. Along with a chorus of Republican lawmakers, the governor stood up to the Democratic supermajority and told them to put focus on Vermonters and not political interests.
If the state budget that lands on his desk falls short of what he feels it needs to move Vermont forward, a veto is all but guaranteed. Of course, that is posturing because the Democrats more than likely have the votes to overturn this and any other veto Scott puts forth. (Speculation is there will be a few.)
As we have noted in this space before, this fourth term was probably not what Scott was expecting. After terms two and three were laid low by the pandemic, he likely wanted this fourth term to be a time when he could build his legacy and focus on many of the hard issues affecting Vermonters. A supermajority was not what he was hoping for.
So Scott, who has been elected and reelected handily each time he has run for governor, consistently takes the high ground that he can. On Tuesday, it was on the backs of Vermonters. Think of them first, he told legislators. And if they are not listening, he instructed Vermonters, tell lawmakers (and his office) where the focus should be.
“In my Inaugural Address, I asked legislators to join me to make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity we have as a result of historic federal funds and state surpluses. I believe we do that by revitalizing our county economic centers and their surrounding communities that have been left behind for far too long,” Scott said in a statement. “Because the fact is, the real majority in the Legislature is not about political parties. It comes from the more than 100 lawmakers who represent small communities that need our help.”
He went on: “Unfortunately, despite the efforts of my team and many legislators from these small towns, initiatives that would help communities and families are being sidelined and sacrificed in order to satisfy political agendas and appease special interest groups. This includes an unwillingness to modernize Act 250 so we can increase housing in rural communities; removing funding I’d proposed for much-need community infrastructure like roads, bridges and stormwater; not considering tax relief for working families; and eliminating initiatives that would create jobs in the counties that need them most.”
He said he appreciated lawmakers “who are stepping up to advocate for policies that will help their constituents,” specifically calling out the members of the tripartisan Rural Caucus.
“But, as the legislative session comes to an end, they — and I — need Vermonters’ help to make sure all voices are heard,” he cautioned, playing his trump card: “If you agree Vermonters can’t afford higher taxes, fees and penalties, and that we should use historic federal funds and state surpluses to address the basic fundamental needs to revitalize communities, share your story and perspective by writing the Governor’s Office and contacting your legislators.”
He included in his statement the closing remarks of his fourth Inaugural Address, delivered this past January. It hit home the same points, calling out an anecdote about an angry Vermonter who didn’t have a lot of faith in Montpelier.
“This work takes more than a bumper sticker and good intentions. Because governing is never as simple as a slogan, or the headline tries to make it,” the address states. “(W)e have to remember the decisions we make in this building have real-life consequences on people who don’t show up at fundraisers. Who don’t have the time to call, write, tweet or testify in the State House — because they are too busy working, trying to make ends meet and raise their family. … But they still expect us to look out for them. And when we don’t, they lose faith and trust in government.”
It was a bold tactic for the governor, whose only recourse right now, as the budget gets debated under the Gold Dome, is to yield to a higher power: the will of the Vermont voters who entrusted him to work on their behalf.
Scott is not wrong. This state has some real problems that can not be resolved by pushing social and political agendas. In fact, the list is very long, and it starts with what voters told candidates on the campaign trail in 2022 (and it continues today): affordability, housing, day care, child care, workforce development, homelessness, addiction, mental health, health care, infrastructure and on and on.
This Republican governor is not wrong that we are at a moment in time when we can leverage federal dollars to position Vermont toward fixing some of these issues. He does not want his worst fear to come true.
“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And the only thing that could stand in its way is us. … So, let’s not squander it. … In this moment, we have a chance to transform what is into what can be; and the only way we can do it is together,” he said in the address.
Better get out your pen, governor.
