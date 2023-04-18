By all accounts, Republican Gov. Phil Scott drew a line in the sand on Tuesday. Along with a chorus of Republican lawmakers, the governor stood up to the Democratic supermajority and told them to put focus on Vermonters and not political interests.

If the state budget that lands on his desk falls short of what he feels it needs to move Vermont forward, a veto is all but guaranteed. Of course, that is posturing because the Democrats more than likely have the votes to overturn this and any other veto Scott puts forth. (Speculation is there will be a few.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.