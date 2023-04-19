Recently, Michael Leichliter, the superintendent of Schools at Harwood Unified Union School District, testified before the House Committee on Education on restricting the use of restraints and seclusion in schools, or House Bill 409.

The bill would prohibit seclusions entirely and ban restraint that is “life-threatening, restricts breathing or restricts blood flow, including prone and supine restraint.” It does not appear it will be addressed further in this legislative session, however.

