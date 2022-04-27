Are we ready for this new era of censorship?
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for “free speech.”
Except those of us who have devoted ourselves to defending the First Amendment — a tenet of our democracy — have our doubts. History has way of repeating itself, and on this topic, the results are tragic.
Last year, Eric Berkowitz published a book titled, “Dangerous Ideas: A Brief History of Censorship in the West from the Ancients to Fake News.”
It does not take long for three themes to take hold.
First, free speech always is a threat to people in power. As long as they control the flow of information (through threats of violence, destruction of documents, misinformation) they think they can keep the power.
Second, suppressing speech never lasts. While there have been blocs of history where citizens were silenced, they were still able to think and question motives, plot, scheme and find weaknesses. In the end, the censor either died or the edict of censorship died, or the censorship failed and copies were hidden and resurrected.
Third, anyone who feels compelled to censor others — even if it’s as simple as keeping the public out or municipal meetings or punishing people and businesses whose ideas are different from ours — is dangerous.
Censorship is a form of manipulation that should not be deemed necessary. It is a coward’s way of using power to silence opposition.
According to Berkowitz, “The compulsion to silence others is as old as the urge to speak, because speech — words, images, expression itself — exerts power. … Speech influences people’s hearts and minds, and it affects their actions. Indeed, in many ways, speech is action. Dissent disturbs, and those who rattle the norms often do so in obnoxious ways.”
He goes on to write: “For governing authorities, tolerating speech that challenges the status quo implies approval of that challenge, which in turn subverts the myths on which their power is based. If such speech goes unpunished, others are encouraged to follow, and society’s stability can be put at risk. Even in countries where free expression is cherished, we often forget that forgoing censorship requires the embrace of discord as a fair price for the general good. Tolerance is risky. Suppression, on the other hand, is logical — and across history, it has become the norm.”
Berkowitz starts at the dawn of human civilization, before there was writing, and walks us through tragedy after tragedy. Over time, great thinkers were murdered for thinking and sharing different ideas. Temples and libraries filled with the earliest works of humankind were destroyed by fire. Civilizations were toppled.
At any point, you realize, if there had not been these erasures of history, the world would be a vastly different place today.
Now, here we are. And the man with the most money is taking control over one of the most powerful resources for the exchange of free thought. This will be looked back upon as a monumental moment in world history regardless of what happens next.
Musk says he wants to use the platform to promote even greater free speech. All evidence to the contrary.
But a decade ago, a Twitter executive dubbed the company “the free speech wing of the free speech party” to underscore its commitment to untrammeled freedom of expression.
Published reports this week remind us that subsequent events put that moniker to the test, as repressive regimes cracked down on Twitter users, particularly in the wake of the short-lived “Arab Spring” demonstrations. In the U.S., a visceral 2014 article by journalist Amanda Hess exposed the incessant, vile harassment many women faced just for posting on Twitter or other online forums.
“Twitter learned a few things about the consequences of running a largely unmoderated social platform — one of the most important being that companies generally don’t want their ads running against violent threats, hate speech that bleeds into incitement, and misinformation that aims to tip elections or undermine public health,” an analysis by the Associated Press noted Wednesday.
Musk regularly blocks social media users who have criticized him or his company and sometimes bullies reporters who have written critical articles about him or Tesla. He regularly tweets at reporters who write about his company, sometimes mischaracterizing their work as “false” or “misleading.” (Sounding familiar?)
As Berkowitz notes, “striking at speech to eliminate a dangerous idea is not only ineffective — it will cause worse mischief in the long run.”
Hold on, folks. This could be a rough trip.
