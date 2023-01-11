A recent report from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) reveals noteworthy declines in reading and math scores nationally, as well as growing inequality among students across measures such as gender, race and economic status.

According to the report, average scores for a sample of students in 2022 declined 5 points in reading and 7 points in math compared to 2020 — largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first-ever decline in math in the 50-plus years NAEP has tracked such data.

