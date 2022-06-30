Every Friday we publish Community News.
It’s not information our reporting staff had to chase down and verify. It is not full of strong opinions like our letters to the editor. And you won’t find a box score from the latest baseball match-up.
But the news on that page, in many ways, is more important than any other news in the paper today. It is news that matters to you.
It is honor rolls and dean’s lists. It is births and public announcements about fishing, recreation and getting around town. It has announcements about upcoming events in the community. You might even find the occasional announcement about a hole-in-one.
Another term for Community News is “refrigerator news,” because it gets clipped out and stuck on the fridge along with family photos and other milestones that can be held by a cat magnet.
If, for some reason, we do not publish the Community News, we hear about it. Readers look for it, and appreciate knowing what is going on with their neighbors, in their community and the like.
Same goes for obituaries, police reports, court news and news from our various town halls and school boards.
In 2020, Sewall Chan, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, wrote, “Local news isn’t isolated or small; it’s where themes of historic significance play out in people’s lives. Unfortunately, there are fewer and fewer journalists to chronicle it — to cover the myriad local governments, school boards and water districts that carry out the mundane but critical work of our democracy.”
Chan went on: “More than 2,000 papers have stopped publishing since 2004. Newspaper companies cut 45% of their newsroom jobs between 2008 and 2017. This year alone, thousands of media positions have been eliminated as the pandemic eviscerated what was left of the advertising that once sustained newspapers and magazines.”
The article was about a book by Margaret Sullivan, a Washington Post media columnist, that focuses on that decline of local news. Her book is “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy.”
“What’s surprising, Sullivan notes, is that this crisis is unfamiliar to most Americans. Last year, a Pew Research Center survey found that 71% of Americans believed local news was doing well financially. Perhaps it wasn’t on their minds at all: Fewer than one in six Americans subscribes to a local newspaper, whether in print or digital form,” Chan wrote.
Sullivan’s book is a very poignant accounting of the factors that reshaped newspapers — an evolution that continues today.
According to the Associated Press, despite a growing recognition of the problem, the United States continues to see newspapers die at the rate of two per week, according to a report issued Wednesday on the state of local news.
Areas of the country that find themselves without a reliable source of local news tend to be poorer, older and less educated than those covered well, Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications said.
The AP article notes that the country had 6,377 newspapers at the end of May, down from 8,891 in 2005, the report said. While the pandemic didn’t quite cause the reckoning that some in the industry feared, 360 newspapers have shut down since the end of 2019, all but 24 of them weeklies serving small communities, it states.
An estimated 75,000 journalists worked in newspapers in 2006, and now that’s down to 31,000, Northwestern said. Annual newspaper revenue slipped from $50 billion to $21 billion in the same period.
“Daily” newspapers printed and distributed seven days a week are also dwindling; The report said 40 of the largest 100 newspapers in the country publish only digital versions at least once a week. Inflation is likely to hasten a switch away from printed editions, said Tim Franklin, director of the Medill Local News Initiative.
In turn, news “deserts” are growing: The report estimated that some 70 million Americans live in a county with either no local news organization or only one.
We are blessed in Vermont to still have choices for our print (and online) news consumption. Nearly every corner of the state has “a local newspaper” — daily and weekly.
We are grateful for the ongoing support from advertisers and subscribers who know that investing in local newspapers means building community, too. Don’t believe us? Turn to the Community News.
