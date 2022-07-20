Three news stories got our attention this week. Dare we say it: All three stories feel like causes for concern.
We are fortunate here in Vermont that our COVID numbers continue to be quite low. According to state data from last week, the numbers of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Vermonters are less that 200. New COVID 19 admissions are below 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day, and the percent of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID 19 is less than 10%.
That is not the story in other areas of the nation. According to the Associated Press, the latest COVID 19 surge is driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant, which now accounts for 65% of cases with its cousin BA.4 contributing another 16%. The variants have shown a remarkable ability to get around the protection offered by vaccination.
With the new omicron variants again pushing hospitalizations and deaths higher in recent weeks, states and cities are rethinking their responses and the White House is stepping up efforts to alert the public.
Some experts said the warnings are too little, too late, the AP reports.
Global trends for the two mutants have been apparent for weeks, experts said — they quickly out-compete older variants and push cases higher wherever they appear. Yet Americans have tossed off their masks and jumped back into travel and social gatherings. And they have largely ignored booster shots, which protect against COVID 19’s worst outcomes. Courts have blocked federal mask and vaccine mandates, tying the hands of U.S. Officials, the AP reports.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the World Health Organization said that coronavirus cases have tripled across Europe in the past six weeks, accounting for nearly half of all infections globally. Hospitalization rates have also doubled, although intensive care admissions have remained low.
WHO’s Europe director Dr. Hans Kluge described COVID 19 as “a nasty and potentially deadly illness” that people should not underestimate. He said super-infectious relatives of the omicron variant were driving new waves of disease across the continent and repeat infections could potentially lead to long COVID.
The AP reports that WHO said the 53 countries in its European region, which stretches to central Asia, reported nearly 3 million new coronavirus infections last week and the virus was killing about 3,000 people every week.
Earlier this week, editors of two British medical journals said the country’s National Health Service has never before had so many parts of the system so close to collapsing.
Kamran Abbasi, of the BMJ and Alastair McLellan of the Health Service Journal wrote in a joint editorial that the U.K. government was failing to address persistent problems worsened by COVID, including ambulances lining up outside hospitals too overloaded to accept new patients.
They slammed the government’s insistence that vaccines have broken the link between infections and hospitalizations. Although vaccines dramatically reduce the chances of severe disease and death, they have not made a significant dent on transmission.
“The government must stop gaslighting the public and be honest about the threat the pandemic still poses to them and the National Health Service,” the editors wrote.
WHO released its fall strategy for COVID 19. The U.N. health agency called for a second vaccine booster dose for anyone age 5 and up with weak immune systems, promoting mask-wearing indoors and on public transportation, and better ventilation in schools, offices and other places.
And then there was news that about 25 million children worldwide have missed out on routine immunizations against common diseases like diptheria, largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines, according to the U.N.
WHO and UNICEF said their figures show 25 million children last year failed to get vaccinated against diptheria, tetanus and pertussis, a marker for childhood immunization coverage, continuing a downward trend that began in 2019.
“This is a red alert for child health,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s executive director told the AP.
“We are witnessing the largest sustained drop in childhood immunization in a generation,” she said, adding that the consequences would be measured in lives lost. Scientists said low vaccine coverage rates had already resulted in preventable outbreaks of diseases like measles and polio. In March 2020, WHO and partners asked countries to suspend their polio eradication efforts amid the accelerating COVID 19 pandemic. There have since been dozens of polio epidemics in more than 30 countries.
That’s a lot of dangerous backsliding. And if there are warning signs that we need to be more mindful and proactive when it comes to our health, these might be them.
