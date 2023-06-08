This week, we joined the ranks of other news outlets across the state, and the nation, that have closed online comments to articles, commentaries and letters to the editor on our websites.

Since the mid 2000s, the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus have allowed for online comments. For a period of years, when the newspapers had a digital service department that would monitor content, it was not unusual for articles to have several comments each. When Facebook came on the scene, however, that became its own arena for ideas, and a unique way to share content and comments. Then Twitter piled on with its way of doing the same. Across Vermont, the popularity of Front Porch Forum also became a place where individuals could share opinions with a broader audience.