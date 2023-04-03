Being a public officials means just that. If elected (or appointed) to a town position, there’s a certain obligation that comes with holding the post. First and foremost, it requires access.

There are laws on the books designed to keep public bodies true to a process that involves public participation. The Open Meeting Law in Vermont requires public meetings must be warned in advance of a meeting; those warnings need to be posted publicly; the meeting itself needs to be held in public; there needs to be time allotted for the public to ask questions or make statements; and the minutes of those meetings also need to be posted and archived for review from the public. There are a few exceptions for executive sessions, but there is a clear process that needs to be followed there, as well.

