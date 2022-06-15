In every election, there is a lot at stake.
For our state, decisions have been made at the State House and in communities about how pandemic recovery dollars should be spent. Lots of meetings were scheduled. Priorities were set. And now the hard work of putting those projects to action is at hand.
That was unexpected money. In effect, it was a gift, and most elected officials — local, state and federal — understand what happens with these dollars needs to leverage other investments for the future. In other words, these needed to be considered decisions.
Holding communities accountable will be top of mind as these projects are carried out.
But Vermont faces many other challenges that one could call “longstanding.”
As the primary election season ramps up, we are hearing more and more about many of these issues from the candidates. In some cases, the primary challenge is really the only challenge, as candidates hoping to win on Aug. 9 may not face a challenger for the November election.
That means the next six weeks are going to be clutch for contested primaries.
Many of these contested races have forums or debates scheduled. (Several have already occurred.) By the end of this month, absentee ballots can be requested, and the voting for the primary can begin.
As voters, you have an obligation to gather as much information about these candidates and their positions on issues as possible. While primaries are not unusual, it is not always so stark as to how high the stakes can be.
Consider the next two years. As we noted above, there is money available in communities across Vermont to get local projects completed. However, our state has those longstanding issues putting us at a significant disadvantage when it comes to seeing those projects — and other projects — through.
Finding workers right now is tough. To be specific, finding workers with specific skill sets is especially challenging because Vermont has an affordability problem. If a new employee decides they want to move here to work, they struggle — out of the gate — with a lack of affordable housing, too few day care and child care centers, high health care premiums, high utility rates, not enough cellphone or internet service to be reliable and high taxes.
Add to this mix an already struggling economy being bombarded by inflation and now higher interest rates aimed at course correction. We are sprinting toward another recession.
The answer to most of those affordability issues is rooted in policy and governing. But all of it takes money, whether it is incentives, fees or local taxes. Funding and policy is in the hands, for the most part, of elected officials.
Which is why we need to hold accountable these individuals running for office, from U.S. Congress to the seats in the state Senate and House of Representatives. (We can hold local officials to task in March, but that is a different can of worms.)
As a state, we need a path forward, not rhetoric that gets us closer to one. We need plans, and how to pay for them. We need answers to how we get more people to move to Vermont and live here. We need solutions to the housing crisis, so people can find a place to live. We need to add infrastructure so we can add businesses and homes to the grand lists. We need viable triggers toward making Vermont sustainable and not just a playground for people from elsewhere.
Because if we are not careful in what we do next, and we can not put a finer point on this moment in time, many Vermonters will forfeit their future because they will no longer be able to afford to live here.
So show up to the forums and debates. Ask questions of the candidates. Listen to their plans. Force them to prioritize. And then, when the critical votes come — down the road — hold them to those campaign promises.
We can talk gun control and reproductive rights, pension reform and voting rights until the cows come home. But as a state, we need answers to the basic tenets of our livelihood and long-term viability.
Be engaged in the process. Educate yourself on the issues and the candidates espousing the positions you support. This process depends on all of us doing our part to keep the democratic process intact. If we choose to ignore it, we may wake up one day in a Vermont we no longer recognize.
