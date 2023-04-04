It was heartening to know that so many Vermonters chose to be visible on Transgender Visibility Day. A rally at the State House in Montpelier last week drew a sizable crowd, ranging in age from grade school children to senior citizens. It was a rally of support and a celebration.
What is sad is that so much disdain is directed at the trans community here and across the globe.
There is no rational need for there to be any struggle. Yet there is one every day, making headlines, often misinforming and misconstruing facts.
Here is the latest example: The shooter at a Nashville Christian school was transgender. That led to anti-transgender rhetoric that led to threats focused on transgender groups and transgender individuals, some who have spent years fighting for trans people’s rights. (Forget the shooter bought seven guns in the months leading up to the attack.)
Authorities haven’t shared any evidence linking Audrey Hale’s gender identity to the motive for the attack, which killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School. Yet Hale has been demonized equally for being a mass shooter and transgender.
Right-wing commentators, politicians and other figures have cited the shooting as they’ve shared many false claims of a rise in transgender mass shooters and suggested that the fight for trans rights is radicalizing people. That is an irresponsible and irrational way of thinking. There is no logic to such an argument. All it does is manifest hate by piggybacking on an act of hate.
Justifiably, advocates worry the comments are further jeopardizing transgender people by turning them into scapegoats at a time when they’re speaking out against a wave of bills focused on trans people in statehouses across the country.
“We’ve certainly seen the uptick in transphobic rhetoric in the past week, even directed towards our own public platforms, and there have absolutely been community members that are wearier of being in the public eye,” the Trans Empowerment Project, an advocacy and support group based in Tennessee, said in a statement.
Data tells a different story, according to gender and criminology experts. Mass casualty shootings perpetrated by someone identifying as trans or nonbinary are rare, and in fact, those groups are far more likely to be the victims of violence.
According to an analysis published by the Associated Press last week, “while specific data on transgender and nonbinary mass shooters can be hard to isolate, available information shows that the overwhelming majority of assailants in mass shootings are cisgender males.”
The number of mass shootings committed by those identifying as trans or nonbinary — and their ratio compared to mass shootings committed by other groups — is hard to quantify. It depends on the database used, how the act is defined and how gender identity is recorded — for example, transgender males may statistically be counted as just men. But experts agree that the most reputable information still shows a clear pattern that cisgender males are the most likely to commit such an act of mass violence.
Olivera Jokić, director of the gender studies program at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, referred to a National Institutes of Justice database that tracked U.S. mass shootings — defined as a shooting that kills four or more people — from 1966 to 2019. The research found that of the 172 people who committed public mass shootings covered in the database, 97.7% were male. The data makes no distinction between transgender and cisgender perpetrators.
“The political rhetoric using ‘statistical information’ about gender identification of mass shooters is wrong,” she said, “and seems to serve to distract from existing discussions about mass shootings as a public health problem.”
The problem is not gender identification. The problem we should be talking about is murder.
In fact, if we are going to use gender identification as part of this illogical argument consider this: Studies show trans people are more than four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violent crime, according to a report by the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ think tank at the University of California, Los Angeles.
A large number of transgender people say they regularly face verbal and physical abuse. A Washington Post-KFF survey of transgender adults conducted late last year showed that 64% of trans adults say they have been verbally attacked because of their gender identity, gender expression or sexual identity, and 25% say they have been physically attacked.
It is no wonder the trans community feels targeted.
There is no conclusive evidence that trans or nonbinary makes one more likely to commit a mass shooting. Such an argument capitalizes on tragedy for political purposes.
We know what demographic is the problem, and where the blame should be placed.
