It was heartening to know that so many Vermonters chose to be visible on Transgender Visibility Day. A rally at the State House in Montpelier last week drew a sizable crowd, ranging in age from grade school children to senior citizens. It was a rally of support and a celebration.

What is sad is that so much disdain is directed at the trans community here and across the globe.

