Candidates near and far have been reaching out to this newspaper, trying to get a sense of which way the political winds are blowing.
Between forums and debates, candidates are making cases why they are the best person for an elected post. Campaigns have begun grassroots letter-writing campaigns, inundating the inboxes of editors and editorial writers across the state. Likewise, campaign manager are reaching out to set up interviews for face-to-face meetings so candidates can persuade editorial boards why they should receive an endorsement over the other individuals racing for the upcoming primary.
Using print newspaper to leverage a campaign was a strategy that worked for generations.
Two years ago next month, we broke from that tradition. We followed the lead of other newspapers. And many other newspapers have followed our lead since.
First, the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus is no longer endorsing candidates for federal or statewide office.
This longstanding tradition, which may have influenced some voters over decades, no longer serves the same purpose. In recent years, as these newspapers have struggled to stay afloat against the rising tide of social media and online resources, we have downsized and centralized services to a level where a traditional editorial board — publisher, general manager, managing editor, news editor, editorial page editor — comes down to one. You need a quorum to allow for the proper vetting of candidates and a consensus after debates and discussions. The voice of the editor is not enough.
Endorsements are the voice of newspapers — not individuals. And while that level of sway might be appealing to some, we feel our readers deserve a better process or facts. Anything less is a disservice.
Fundamentally, we feel the editorial page should focus on issues — not candidates.
We are sticking with facts. We will continue our issue-driven coverage and provide news stories about who is running for office. We won’t advise you who we think the better candidate might be.
Second, like every other news organization, we will continue to accept political advertising. And we will accept reader-submitted endorsements for a fee — not free.
This policy change has felt unfair to many candidates. Letter-writing campaigns filled pages of the newspaper. We believe anyone who feels strongly enough to support their candidate in our publication also is willing to support local journalism and the sustainability of a free press. To be clear, every election cycle, including the ramp up to Town Meeting Day each February and early March, we have generated several thousand dollars in revenue we had otherwise been leaving on the table. Space is at a premium, and newspapers need financial commitments toward their role in disseminating information and standing as a resource for community building.
Here are some other highlights of the policy:
— As a general rule, the newspapers do not cover fundraising dinners or campaign events limited to particular candidates or political parties.
— Candidates themselves may not use the letters to the editor column to outline their views and platforms or to ask for votes. This constitutes paid political advertising.
— Our newspapers are particularly sensitive to organized “letter-writing campaigns” believed to be part of a contrived attempt by a political camp to use the editorial page for campaigning purposes, or to otherwise attempt to manipulate our policies for a political advantage. As with all letters and advertising content, the newspapers, at the sole discretion of management, reserves the right to reject any such letter.
— Either newspaper is likely to reject singular letters to the editor that are “signed” or submitted under the names of multiple authors. We will not publish such letters without information provided that allows us to promptly verify that each signatory is aware of and has agreed to the contents of the letter.
— All candidate endorsements must run as a paid endorsement notice, and include the name of the person making the endorsement.
— All political advertising must carry a line reading “Authorized By ...” or “Paid For By ....” If authorized by the candidate, an authorized political committee or their agents, the ad must clearly state such. If not authorized, the ad must clearly and specifically state the name of the person, committee or organization who placed or financed the ad. You can review the entire policy on our website.
We will continue to cover issues that are key to Vermonters. If we are being honest with ourselves, this departure from tradition speaks more to what is needed for our audience today: facts.
As always, we remain grateful for the support and commitment to these newspapers, our free press and that level of engagement in the democratic process that needs us all more than ever right now.
