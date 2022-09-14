It is good news that nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions.
The Boston Athletic Association made the announcement this week. The BAA said it’s been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA’s other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.
Also this week, entrants for the 2023 London Marathon will have the option of three gender markers — male, female or nonbinary.
However, elite runners, plus those in the “championship” and “good for age” categories, will not be able to register as nonbinary. This is because all three operate under World Athletics rules.
(The International Olympic Committee has allowed transgender athletes to participate at the Olympics since 2004, but until this year, none had done so openly.)
In 2021, The Big Sugar Gravel Race appears to be the first major national sporting event that took the step toward inclusivity. Its races include road-running, trail-running, triathlon, gravel cycling and road cycling, many of them long-established, popular events. Since 2021, all of them included a nonbinary category.
In 2021, the Philadelphia Distance Run, a popular half-marathon, added the division. New York Road Runners, which sponsors low-key races and major events such as the New York City Marathon, officially added the division, too. And in June 2022, for the first time in its 41-year history, the Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon offered a nonbinary option. Endurance races of all stripes are making gender inclusion a bigger priority, according to the Washington Post.
The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as nonbinary participants were among the finishers.
We hope race organizers around Vermont will follow suit.
Research from GLAAD’s Accelerating Acceptance 2021 study reveals that, in the general public, there is a growing familiarity with nonbinary and transgender people. Some 81% of the report’s non-LBGTQ survey respondents say they expect nonbinary and transgender people to become a more familiar part of life, the Washington Post reported. Still, in the endurance racing world, categories other than binary male and female have long been absent.
In Boston, organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring’s edition of the storied race.
According to the rules, nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they’ve completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it’s still working to establish qualifying standards for nonbinary participants, but that its online applications will include “nonbinary” as a gender option.
The LGBTQ+ community has faced literal and figurative challenges when it comes to competitive sports.
There has been a wave of anti-transgender legislation sweeping the United States.
Proposed laws banning or restricting transgender athletes from participating in youth, high school and even college sports have been introduced in 37 states. At least seven states have enacted laws — but many of those face legal challenges.
The U.S. Department of Justice has challenged a ban targeting transgender athletes in West Virginia, and another law impacting children in Arkansas, calling both violations of federal law.
According to the watchdog group Human Rights Campaign, 2021 officially surpassed 2015 as the worst year for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in recent history, with 27 anti-LGBTQ+ bills enacted. More than 55 pieces of legislation being considered this year directly target transgender girls and women in sports and would prevent them from playing on the team that aligns with their gender identity.
Professional triathlete Rach McBride, who competes in Ironman competitions, said of the shift toward nonbinary registration and acceptance: “For a person outside the gender binary, it can be really dysphoric to have to check an ‘M’ or ‘F’ box on a registration form, be misgendered at a start or finish line, to have to use gendered spaces like bathrooms and change rooms because there is no other option … You feel invisible, out of place and invalidated.”
Hopefully, with such powerhouse organizations as the BAA and the London Marathon now, every individual will start to feel comfortable reaching their personal bests.
