It is good news that nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions.

The Boston Athletic Association made the announcement this week. The BAA said it’s been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA’s other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

