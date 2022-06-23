During the past few weeks, we have watched as the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has been presenting evidence that led up to and followed the Jan. 6, 2021, incident.
The committee’s fourth and fifth hearings, held this week, are part of an effort to show how former President Donald Trump’s pressure eventually shifted to Congress, where his false declarations of widespread election fraud led directly to the riot, when hundreds of his supporters violently breached the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. In July, the panel will hold at least two more hearings that are expected to focus on the far-right domestic extremists who attacked the Capitol and what Trump was doing inside the White House as the violence unfolded.
As the world watched on, we lived a drama unfold that shook us to the core. The committee’s work, the evidence introduced — including testimony and videos — has filled in many of the blanks.
But there is still much more that needs to be sussed out over time, and through the sieve of history. What we know is what we think we know.
What more will we know of it in 50 years?
A native Vermonter has taken that sieve and put one of the most notorious presidential scandals through it. The result is remarkable.
Garrett Graff has painstakingly researched and written “Watergate: A New History.” More than a whopping 800 pages, he reveals the lessons and historical parallels between the defining controversies of the Nixon and Trump presidencies.
According to the intro to Graff’s appearance on “Democracy Now” recently, “Rather than isolated crimes, Watergate and January 6 should be seen as culminating events of U.S. presidencies that share a ‘dark, criminal, conspiratorial mindset that drives and links together so many of their scandals,’ says Graff.”
According to the review in The New York Times, “A lively writer, Graff explores the dramatic scope of the Watergate saga through its participants — politicians, investigators, journalists, whistle-blowers and, at center stage, Nixon himself.”
It is a compelling read, and introduces us (or reminds us) of myriad incidents that led up to Watergate. It is a tangled web; more tangled than we knew. And Graff has expertly filled in blanks and provided valuable context.
Ned Farquhar, of Seven Days, wrote recently, “Graff covers Watergate as anything but a pedagogical, dry-as-dust scholar’s subject. Instead, the book is a crime drama, a pirate tale, a mystery, a character study, a spy story and a Greek tragedy, disguised as Pulitzer Prize-level historiography.”
What Graff has done is given us a more complete and contextual history of Watergate and the motivations of “the presidents men,” as well as explain the state of the nation during that era. The pressures were palpable.
Graff doesn’t skimp on details. The narrative he weaves is astounding in breadth and depth. We are riding along the chronology of that era.
Graff is a distinguished magazine journalist, internationally bestselling historian and regular commentator. He has spent nearly two decades covering politics, technology and national security, and is recognized today as one of the nation’s most prolific and wide-ranging journalists and historians, according to his website.
Graff’s previous book, “The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11,” was a national best-seller, and also was a tour de force in its complexity of sourcing and context. It was a compilation of 500 Americans as they experienced that tragic day. That is an astounding feat.
A Vermont native and graduate of Harvard, he served as deputy press secretary on Howard Dean’s presidential campaign and, beginning in 1997, was then-governor Dean’s first webmaster. He went on to be an editor at Politico, living in Washington, D.C. In 2016, he considered a run for lieutenant governor in Vermont, but bowed out after questions were raised about his eligibility.
What Graff has done with this Watergate book is to remind us simply that there are red flags that pop up that should provide us with enough caution to pump the brakes a little and reflect.
There is plenty happening in our country right now — under new, equally dangerous circumstances — that cast long shadows, the motivations of others.
“It’s not the same thing” is a fallacy. It is. The people are different. The motivations are different. Technology and social media has made it less a slow burn than a wildfire.
But it is the same: The erosion of democracy at the hands of people in power is the lesson of 50 years ago. The red flags are all around us.
History is on repeat.
