UVM Health Network CEO John Brumsted has pushed back on the Green Mountain Care Board, which recently completed its review and approval of the fiscal year 2023 budgets for the state’s 14 community hospitals. We are grateful he is standing up for Vermonters in need of care.
“We are extremely disappointed and concerned that the Green Mountain Care Board has dismissed the severity of the financial situation facing Vermont’s hospitals — and with it, our patients’ ability to access the care they deserve,” Brumsted said. UVM Medical Center is the largest hospital in the state. Its sister hospital — Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin — serves the Barre-Montpelier area of the state.
“These budgets included what was needed to protect critical services while continuing vital work to improve access. After finding reductions, tightening our belts, and significantly dipping into our reserves, these were the most responsible budgets possible given ongoing steep inflation in the cost of providing patient care,” he said in a statement released on Monday.
According to VTDigger, in July, the University of Vermont Health Network projected increases of requested commercial insurance rate increases of 19.9% for the University of Vermont Medical Center and 14.52% for CVMC. The board voted to approve increases of 14.77% for the University of Vermont Medical Center and 12.5% for CVMC.
VTDigger reports earlier this month, the board voted to approve Middlebury’s Porter Medical Center’s request for an 11.5% rate increase. VTDigger also reported other Vermont hospitals saw their proposed rates approved as requested or reduced by only fractions of a percentage point.
According to Brumsted, since 2017, the GMCB has refused to approve budgets that keep pace with inflation, resulting in the UVM Health Network’s operating margin shrinking from 3.26% in fiscal year 2017 to a projected negative margin of -3.39% at the end of this fiscal year.
“As a nonprofit organization, the operating margin is how we invest in our people, equipment and facilities,” he wrote. “(The GMCB) decisions were based on an inconsistent and illogical process, not grounded in reasonable measures of hospital financial health, and not anchored in the actual cost of providing care.”
He chastised the board stating: “Our patients, families, and incredibly hard-working teams need a regulator that puts patient care at the center of its decision-making. Today’s decisions are a severe blow to our ability to serve our patients, improve access, and increase health equity. It leaves our hospitals weaker in the face of challenges being experienced nationwide. … We will review all of our options in light of the decisions the board made today, including potential appeal, changes to services we provide, and further expense reductions. Further expense reductions, such as not hiring additional staff to meet increasing patient need, will have a negative effect on access to care.”
The board issued its own statement on Monday: “Like households and other businesses, Vermont hospitals have been challenged by historically high inflation rates, supply chain breakdowns, and workforce shortages. … The continuing impacts of COVID-19 have led hospital costs to outpace revenues, with 9 of our hospitals currently experiencing operating losses. Every year, we work hard to balance cost containment with the need to ensure that Vermont’s hospitals have the resources necessary to provide high-quality care in their communities. This year, we paid close attention to restoring the financial stability of the hospital system and preserving access to care,” according to Jessica Holmes, the GMCB’s interim chair.
According to the release, during two weeks of hearings, hospital leaders presented budgets, highlighting both the “financial headwinds they face and the initiatives underway to mitigate cost growth and improve health outcomes in their communities.”
“During the deliberations, Board members raised growing concerns about two critical areas — the impact of health care costs on Vermont’s commercial rate payers and patients’ access to care,” the release states. “The board … will engage directly with hospitals and their communities to identify opportunities to ensure the long-term sustainability of the hospital system while enhancing affordability, equitable access, and the improvement of health outcomes for Vermonters.”
The GMCB will issue written hospital budget orders no later than Oct. 1.
Cuts being made to Vermont hospitals are going to be passed along. While we feel the need to health care reform would be the ideal answer, no such reset is anywhere near our reach. So in the meantime, we want all parties making decisions about budgets to be thinking of everyday Vermonters first. To cut into their wallets would be a grave — and inexcusable — solution.
