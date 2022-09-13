UVM Health Network CEO John Brumsted has pushed back on the Green Mountain Care Board, which recently completed its review and approval of the fiscal year 2023 budgets for the state’s 14 community hospitals. We are grateful he is standing up for Vermonters in need of care.

“We are extremely disappointed and concerned that the Green Mountain Care Board has dismissed the severity of the financial situation facing Vermont’s hospitals — and with it, our patients’ ability to access the care they deserve,” Brumsted said. UVM Medical Center is the largest hospital in the state. Its sister hospital — Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin — serves the Barre-Montpelier area of the state.

