Last week was the State of the Union address. Vermont lawmakers are taking up stacks of proposed legislation. Town Meeting Day is a few weeks away, and the local campaign push is on. The long-term validity of libraries is on the table, along with hunting and trapping rights, and bitter debates about school and municipal budgets, declarations of inclusion. Throw in untangling homelessness and the state's housing crisis, climate action and a proposed heat standard and you have an amalgam of a heady news cycle.
Yet we are oddly fixated by what's up there. We don't mean universal questions, but rather, high-altitude balloons floating overhead, allegedly collecting data and communications. Most theories are that they are spy balloons from China or elsewhere. But the narrative — online, of course — has taken on a life of its own, for better or worse.
According to published reports, the downing of four aerial devices by U.S. warplanes has touched off rampant misinformation about the objects, their origin and their purpose.
“There will be an investigation, and we will learn more, but until then this story has created a playground for people interested in speculating or stirring the pot for their own reasons," said Jim Ludes, a former national defense analyst who now leads the Pell Center for International Relations at Salve Regina University, who was interviewed by the Associated Press this week. “In part, because it feeds into so many narratives about government secrecy.”
Let's start with some history. Spy balloons aren't new — primitive ones date back centuries, but they came into greater use in World War II.
During that war, Japan launched thousands of hydrogen balloons carrying bombs, and hundreds ended up in the U.S. and Canada. Most were ineffective, but one was lethal. In May 1945, six civilians died when they found one of the balloons on the ground in Oregon, and it exploded.
According to military research documents and studies, the U.S. began using giant trains of balloons and sensors that were strung together and stretched more than 600 feet as part of an early effort to detect Soviet missile launches during the post-World War II era. They called it Project Mogul.
One of the balloon trains crash-landed at the Roswell Army Airfield in 1947, and Air Force personnel who were not aware of the program found debris. The unusual experimental equipment made it difficult to identify, leaving the airmen with unanswered questions that over time — aided by UFO enthusiasts — took on a life of their own.
More recently, there have also been spy balloons. U.S. officials said during the weekend that similar Chinese balloons transited the continental United States briefly at least three times during the Trump administration (which has been denied by Trump officials) and once, that they know about, earlier in the Biden administration.
(By the way, China this week said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission. The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.)
It is true, there is certain secrecy around these balloons (those reasons are likely justifiable). President Joe Biden and other top Washington officials have said little about the repeated shootdowns. The first was spotted last month. Three more unidentified devices have been shot down, with the latest Sunday over Lake Huron. Pentagon officials said they posed no security threats but have not disclosed their origins or purpose. (China maintains the first balloon shot down by the U.S. was an unmanned airship made for meteorological research that had been blown off course. It has accused the U.S. of overreacting by shooting it down and threatened to take unspecified action in response.)
No surprise, many social media sites in the U.S. lit up with theories that Biden had deployed the aerial devices as a way to distract Americans from other, more pressing issues. Those concerns included immigration, inflation, the war in Ukraine and Republican investigations into Hunter Biden, the president's son, the AP reported.
While the concentration of claims was highest on fringe sites popular with far-right Americans, the unfounded rumors and conspiracy theories popped up on bigger platforms, like Twitter and Facebook, too. One of the most popular theories suggested the White House and Pentagon are using the airborne devices to divert attention from a chemical spill earlier this month in Ohio.
Then, there is the perennial theory that they are … unidentified flying objects. Indeed, there are plenty of online suggestions the objects are extraterrestrial in origin. Photos of alleged UFOs were shared online and web searches for the term “UFO” soared around the world on Sunday, according to information from Google Trends.
The whole phenomenon has us scratching our heads. While the details of the different claims vary, they have two things in common: a lack of evidence and a strong distrust of America’s elected leaders.
Let's bring our focus back down to Earth, where the things we can control matter most.
