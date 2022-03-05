This happens far too often: A subscriber calls to inform us that we are “fixating” on the wrong news. This week, which was dominated by local issues and Town Meeting Day, offered a nice balance to the atrocities in Ukraine.
And yet the caller told us to “forget Ukraine. It’s on the other side of the world.”
So was World War I, World War II, the Korean conflict, Vietnam, Iraq, Somalia and Afghanistan.
Aptly, because of the news in Ukraine, we have been inundated with comments on our social media, with letters to the editor, commentaries and even a few poems and one unsolicited manuscript that expands on one Vermonter’s thesis as it pertains to foreign policy and the former Soviet Union. We have forwarded messages to lawmakers and the congressional delegation from elderly readers concerned about the invasion.
In fact, Vermont’s response (with the exception of at least one subscriber) has been one of unity — a concept that has been somewhat elusive in recent years. A common enemy will do that.
“In real time, we’ve watched in horror as Russian forces commit acts of terror on a peaceful nation — one that seeks nothing more than the right to choose its own future,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “But the bravery, courage and resolve of the Ukrainian people and its leaders have been incredibly inspiring. I know there is nothing our small state can do alone to change the outcome of what happens over 4,000 miles away, but I think it’s important we do something to show our support for the people of Ukraine in their time of need.”
That show of support first took the form of directing the commissioner of Liquor and Lottery to remove Russian-owned products from state agent store shelves and cease purchasing new stock from Russian-owned distilleries until further notice.
Then, on Thursday, the governor directed the secretary of the Agency of Administration and the commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services to review all contracts for the purchase of goods and immediately cease purchases and terminate contracts for the purchase of Russian-sourced goods and goods produced by Russian entities.
Scott also requested that, upon their return to session, the General Assembly appropriate $643,077 — one dollar for every Vermonter — for humanitarian efforts needed to support the people of Ukraine.
He also rescinded Executive Order 100-91, which established a sister-state relationship between Vermont and Karelia, which is now a federal subject of the Russian Federation. And he called on any Vermont municipality that has entered into a sister-city/town agreement with a Russian municipality to suspend or terminate such arrangements, until such time as “the Russian municipality opposes current Russian policy toward Ukraine and has a government freely and democratically elected by the people of the municipality.”
Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint issued a statement that read, in part: “We are eager to add Vermont’s voice to the global chorus condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion, and lending our support to Ukraine. In a week when we held our annual Town Meeting Day, our beacon of direct democracy, we want to do all we can to show that Vermonters stand with the people of Ukraine and that they are not alone in their fight against authoritarianism. We know that there is only so much we can do here in Vermont, but this is a time to come together and show that an attack on democracy, and the callous killing of innocent civilians, shall not go unaddressed.”
Scott noted that action must be taken locally to send a message to the world.
“There are few things individual states can do alone, but I am heartened by the overwhelming and united response from the Free World in support of the people of Ukraine. Vermonters are inspired by the bravery, courage and sacrifice of those who seek nothing more than the freedom to determine their own future. The Ukrainian people are fighting for the same values we believe in, and we must come together to support them.”
For now, Vermont is willing to lend its trademark “Brave Little State” to Ukraine. They deserve it and all of the support we as a state can provide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.