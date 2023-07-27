While it has been inspiring to see the hardworking business owners of Barre, and the legion of volunteers and cleaning crews working with them, to muck out and transform the business district back to a semblance of its pre-flood status, there has been an inversely proportionate amount of heartbreak over the Granite City’s north end.
Floodwaters all but cut off a swath of the city by sweeping away roads, and making them impassable. That has included part of Route 302, which extends northwest along the Stevens Branch on its way into Berlin. Businesspeople and homeowners in the north end will tell you, the floodwaters on July 11 peaked at about 5 feet. Abandoned vehicles were submerged in the street. The devastating water filled businesses and homes and then receded, leaving no power, no potable water and layers of toxic silt that weeks later is still being hauled out and put into piles. For many, the floodwaters took their livelihood and hope.
For consecutive days, volunteers were deployed to the north end to help residents. As recently as Wednesday, dozens of VTrans volunteers continued where many others had left off, mucking out homes, and piling up flood-damaged debris.
With little to no traffic on North Main Street, the north end neighborhood was oddly still while the rest of the city was desperately moving the damage away. But without roads, and with scarce resources, the isolation of the quiet and the piled debris only made the situation feel so much worse.
FEMA workers, and others, were checking in. They have been doing what they can. City crews also have been making sure folks have access to clean water and food. Most power has been restored, but many homes and apartments are wrecked — a few are uninhabitable.
Social service organizations and other agencies that can provide assistance to many of the households damaged by the flooding, especially along Second, Third and Fourth streets. A number of individuals living in the area are vulnerable and have been in need of added support, especially in the wake of the flooding.
Gov. Phil Scott, who grew up in the Granite City, got a glimpse of the north end scene firsthand this week. He met with state workers, and toured damage. At a nearby park, he grabbed a shovel and leaned into the cleanup effort.
Barre’s recovery is going to take time.
The congressional delegation is working diligently to draw down more federal dollars to help Vermonters impacted by the flooding. The City Council seems sufficiently concerned about what the recovery will look like in the Granite City. Leadership and communication is going to be paramount in the coming weeks and months it will take to help many of Barre’s residents.
Why? Because many of the homes need more work than what FEMA dollars are going to pay for. Someone — the city, probably not the state — is going to have to buy out some of the north end buildings. And by “some,” we could mean “several.”
The Stevens Branch, from Route 62 up North Main Street, is notorious for its flooding. (Don’t forget, the flooding in 2011 filled The Times Argus building at 540 North Main with 3 feet of water. This storm was much worse.)
Sure, there is planning that can go into dredging the river, and installing certain safeguards. But do we continue to assume, moving forward with 100-year storms happening every 10-15 years now, that new buildings will somehow have to be 6 feet off the ground?
Some would argue that what has happened in the north end is a sign of things to come. That can be a good thing. Perhaps with some solid leadership and planning, the area can be redeveloped with supportive housing for Barre residents (and its most vulnerable), with an eye toward pumping dollars toward recovery and rejuvenation.
On Thursday morning, the city issued a statement that said North Main Street was once again open to traffic, albeit on rough, slow-travel lanes. City staff has indicated that paving could begin in the coming days. That is the first step toward the north end recovery.
What happens next in that flood-ravaged section of town is entirely up to its residents and the city leadership. But we feel this may be just the opportunity that is needed to get those discussions happening, and making Barre better again, together.