While it has been inspiring to see the hardworking business owners of Barre, and the legion of volunteers and cleaning crews working with them, to muck out and transform the business district back to a semblance of its pre-flood status, there has been an inversely proportionate amount of heartbreak over the Granite City’s north end.

Floodwaters all but cut off a swath of the city by sweeping away roads, and making them impassable. That has included part of Route 302, which extends northwest along the Stevens Branch on its way into Berlin. Businesspeople and homeowners in the north end will tell you, the floodwaters on July 11 peaked at about 5 feet. Abandoned vehicles were submerged in the street. The devastating water filled businesses and homes and then receded, leaving no power, no potable water and layers of toxic silt that weeks later is still being hauled out and put into piles. For many, the floodwaters took their livelihood and hope.