As Vermonters, we take pride in the access we have to our elected officials. In our hometowns, we run into them at the hardware store; we catch them in line at the market. Save the governor, they are not surrounded by staff or security. They are where we all need them to be: public.
In the halls of the State House, the faces become familiar in a hurry. The smallest capitol building in the nation leaves very few spots for private conversations. We all know we are one scare away from a different set of safety protocols and losing that ready access.
On Aug. 16, 2018, on this page, in this space, we published an editorial titled, “Yes, we are the enemy.” It was part of a collaborated response — given by newspapers nationwide against claims by then-president Donald Trump — that the media was the enemy.
It drew the attention of former U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, who asked that our editorial be included in the Congressional Record later that month — an honor for our newspapers.
In that editorial, we noted:
"If you abuse your power, we are your enemy.
"When you use propaganda to mislead the people, you are the enemy.
"If, as a public official, you deliberately hide documents or close meetings, we are your enemy.
"We will come after you if you are an oppressor of the underprivileged.
"We will never allow you to silence the voices and opinions of others."
During the past week, it has been brought to our attention that reporters are being shut out of House committee rooms. It will not stand.
In another coordinated response, this time much closer to home but just as important, we have joined with online, print and broadcast media in a defense of our constitutional right — as the eyes and ears of the public — to be admitted to any rooms in the State House in which a quorum of a committee or chamber is present.
That's our job. The condemnation, led by VTDigger Editor Paul Heintz, was sent to House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth on Tuesday. The letter is signed by representatives of The Times Argus/Rutland Herald, VTDigger, WCAX-TV, Vermont Public, Valley News, Seven Days and FOX44/ABC22 News.
“We write to express alarm at the restrictions imposed upon journalists during the opening weeks of this biennium. Legislative leaders and staff have sought to exclude photographers and videographers from the House and Senate floor, and chairs have repeatedly shut reporters out of committee rooms while legislators conducted the public’s business. These restrictions fly in the face of centuries of precedent and tradition in the Statehouse and violate the Vermont Constitution,” the letter states. “The framers were clear when they wrote that 'the doors of the House in which the General Assembly of this Commonwealth shall sit, shall be open for the admission of all persons who behave decently ….' They were equally clear when they wrote that 'the people have a right to freedom of speech, and of writing and publishing their sentiments, concerning the transactions of government, and therefore the freedom of the press ought not to be restrained.'”
As we have noted above, members of the media recognize certain challenges of keeping the State House as a healthy and safe place to work. We also understand media have to be on time for public business, and we might have to stand through some committee meetings that are in tight quarters.
“But the measures you take must not infringe upon the right of the press to witness and document the work you do in the name of Vermonters. You have had nearly three years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to come up with a plan to accommodate the public and the press in a fully in-person legislative session. The solution cannot be to continue meeting in cramped committee rooms and then shut the doors on all but a handful of staff and witnesses,” the letter notes. “Poor planning does not excuse you from your constitutional obligations.”
The letter also notes just how much the media (and the public) appreciate that the Legislature has chosen to livestream some proceedings. (A shout-out to our longtime partner ORCA Media in Montpelier, which has been providing committee coverage as part of its public access for years now.)
However, “it is not a substitute for in-person reporting. Throughout the pandemic, legislators repeatedly discussed public business before livestreams began and after they ended. Reporters must be in the room to capture all such deliberations,” the letter notes.
Krowinski did allow photographers (including our own Jeb Wallace-Brodeur) on the House floor during the inaugural ceremonies, and her office has made a commitment to ensuring press access to House committees in the future.
However, Sen. Baruth has apparently taken a position that the press is guaranteed a single seat in each committee room. It's not that easy, and the senator and his staff know that. Pool coverage does not work.
“If anything, Washington could learn a thing or two from Vermont, where journalists have historically had open access to the deliberations of those writing our laws. This has contributed to a more informed, accountable and civil discourse, and we ought not abandon it,” the letter concludes. “We urge you to reverse course and reopen the doors of the Statehouse. We will not stand idly by as you keep them closed.”
