As Vermonters, we take pride in the access we have to our elected officials. In our hometowns, we run into them at the hardware store; we catch them in line at the market. Save the governor, they are not surrounded by staff or security. They are where we all need them to be: public.

In the halls of the State House, the faces become familiar in a hurry. The smallest capitol building in the nation leaves very few spots for private conversations. We all know we are one scare away from a different set of safety protocols and losing that ready access.

