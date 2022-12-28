This is what The Guardian had to say on Zelenskyy’s recent visit to Washington, D.C.:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s highly choreographed visit to Washington was a significant international moment. Not long ago, Mr. Zelenskyy had been adamant that his place was always on the front line with his people. However, he made a lightning trip in person, via Poland, to Washington itself, meeting President Joe Biden at the White House and delivering a prime time address to the U.S. Congress before heading back into his suffering country less than 24 hours later.

