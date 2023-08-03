Add Pope Francis to the list of world leaders urging more action and activism from younger citizens.
Many young Catholics around the world have embraced Francis’ core teachings about correcting economic injustices and promoting environmental custodianship, joining church-sponsored foundations and social movements under the banner of the “Economy of Francis,” the “Global Compact on Education” and the “Laudato Sii” movement, named for Francis’ 2015 encyclical on the environment.
While not everyone appreciates the progressive direction the pope has taken on these issues and others, we commend the call for unity, and the message the pontiff has had for his large constituency.
During a visit to a Portugal university on Thursday as part of a five-day visit, Pope Francis challenged young people to make the world a more just and inclusive place. According to published reports, he focused the second day of his Portugal trip on inspiring students to use their privilege to combat global warming and economic inequalities.
According to Reuters, on the plane, Pope Francis vowed to “continue to stir things up,” a reference to his call during an earlier World Youth Day in Brazil to not be complacent but to make noise and instill change.
Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to attend World Youth Day, the big Catholic jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. The Argentine Jesuit has picked up John Paul’s mantle with gusto as he seeks to inspire the next generation to rally behind social justice and environmental priorities.
He is certainly leaving an impression.
In his remarks at the university Thursday morning, Francis urged the students to take risks and reject the temptation to merely perpetuate the status quo — the “present global system of elitism and inequality” — with an attitude of self-preservation, The Associated Press reported.
“An academic degree should not be seen merely as a license to pursue personal well-being, but as a mandate to work for a more just and inclusive — that is, truly progressive — society,” he said.
The AP reported that Francis urged students to instead use the privilege of their education to care for the environment, the poor and marginalized and “redefine what we mean by progress and development.”
“Yours can be the generation that takes up this great challenge,” he said. “We need to align the tragedy of desertification with that of refugees, the issue of increased migration with that of a declining birth rate, and to see the material dimension of life within the greater purview of the spiritual.”
The pope also took a moment during the trip to acknowledge missteps by the church.
Meeting with the country’s bishops at Lisbon’s iconic Jeronimos Monastery, Francis blasted the “scandal” of sexual abuse, which he said had marred the face of the church and helped drive the faithful away. He told the bishops that victims must always be welcomed and heard.
According to Reuters, on Wednesday, the pope said the Catholic Church needs a “humble and ongoing purification” to deal with the “anguished cries” of victims of clerical sexual abuse.
Six months ago, a report by a Portuguese commission said at least 4,815 minors were sexually abused by clergy — mostly priests — throughout seven decades.
The crisis “calls us to a humble and ongoing purification, starting with the anguished cry of the victims, who must always be accepted and listened to,” Francis said in an address to bishops, priests and religious sisters at an evening vespers service in a monastery. He spoke of the “growing detachment from the practice of the faith,” saying it had been accentuated by widespread disappointment and anger about the global abuse crisis and other scandals, Reuters noted in its coverage.
The pope also took some bold swipes at foreign policy. In a speech to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and diplomats, Francis, 86, said the world was currently “sailing amid storms on the ocean of history,” including the war in Ukraine, and urged Europe to find the resolve to help end it and other conflicts. He argued Europe should divert money spent on armaments and use it to boost education and fund family friendly legislation to help reverse a falling birth rate aggravated by prohibitive costs of housing for young couples. He also urged Europe to rise to the challenge of “welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating” migrants, for humanitarian reasons and as a means of boosting dwindling populations.
As long as young followers are listening, Pope Francis seems to have a message worth hearing. He is in lockstep with other leaders and “influencers” who are calling for action toward a better future, and learning from the hard lessons of history.