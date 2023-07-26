Despite a recent report suggesting that U.S. consumer confidence shot to its highest level in two years, inflation continues to have an impact on Vermonters' wallets. The U.S. Federal Reserve is taking bold steps that seem to be finally making a difference. But at what cost to consumers?
The Conference Board, a business research group, noted the consumer confidence index, which measures both Americans' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months, both improved in July. Of all the indexes, economists closely monitor Americans' spirits because consumer spending accounts for around 70% of U.S. economic activity.
For sure, confidence has come back, in fits and starts, over the past year as inflation eased in the face of 10 interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Fed policymakers were poised to raise the benchmark rate again Wednesday to the highest level in 22 years.
A recent editorial by the Washington Post noted the impact on everyday Americans. “The Fed was too slow to recognize inflation’s painful bite, which reached more than 9 percent year-over-year last summer, but the Fed’s credibility has been restored. The central bank acted aggressively, helping cool inflation to a fairly tolerable 3%.”
It goes on to state, “Now, the path is murkier. As anyone alive in the 1970s knows, the biggest danger is to give up too soon. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell has made this case repeatedly. 'Is there a risk that we would go too far? Certainly, there is a risk, but I wouldn’t agree that it’s the biggest risk to the economy. The bigger mistake to make would be to fail to restore price stability,' he said last July. That’s still true today.”
What the Fed does not want to do is trigger an unnecessary recession by raising rates too high. That would have a negative effect across the economy. None of us needs that.
“But so far, the economy and labor market have been far more resilient than expected. In fact, recession fears are fading. More and more economists and business leaders are starting to believe inflation can subside without substantial pain in which millions of workers have to lose their jobs and incomes. This resilience gives the Fed leeway to hike more if needed,” the Post noted.
According to The Associated Press this week, inflation amounted to just 3% in June compared with a year earlier, down drastically from a peak of 9.1% in June of last year. Consumers are still spending more — crowding airplanes, traveling overseas and flocking to concerts and movie theaters. Businesses keep hiring, and the unemployment rate has stayed near half-century lows. (The same is true here in Vermont.)
Yet the Fed's expected rate hike Wednesday, after it chose to skip a rate increase last month, points to the dangers that remain, the AP wrote. Underlying inflation is still well above the Fed's target. A price gauge that excludes volatile food and energy costs, known as “core” inflation, rose 4.8% in June compared with 12 months earlier. As long as such measures stay elevated, Fed officials will feel compelled to keep rates high — and possibly raise them further.
Of course, raising interest rates has implications. Mortgage rates, which have surged since the Fed began lifting rates in March 2022, could rise further. So could rates on credit cards and some business loans, which is of particular concern to Vermonters whose businesses were ravaged by floodwaters earlier this month. (Several banks that serve the state are offering low-interest or no-interest loans to affected businesses, however.)
According to one article by the AP, perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. “It's not just that sticker prices are way up. Or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market.”
A study by the New York Federal Reserve has found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year — the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 — up from 9% in February, according to AP.
Auto-loan applicants, of course, aren't the only borrowers being turned down in larger numbers these days. In that same June 2022-June 2023 period, applicant rejections for credit cards, mortgages, mortgage refinancings and higher credit card limits all rose, too, according to the New York Fed. Overall, the rejection rate for credit applicants reached 21.8%, the highest level since June 2018, the AP reported.
In short, the Fed's hikes have made high-cost purchases out of reach for some.
(Of course, yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit have reached their highest levels in a decade; the average online savings account yield is 4.08%, up from 3.31% at the start of this year, according to DepositAccounts.com online.)
We are grateful that the Fed is making solid progress. Easing inflation has meant easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.
At some point, though, all of this mixed economic news will help Vermonters (and all Americans) in the long-run, right?