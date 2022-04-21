If you look at the calendar, you will see that today is Earth Day.
If you look at your watch, you'll see that we're running out of time.
The hue and cry from scientists and activists has been “now or never” if we ever want to avert climate disaster.
Already, in these early months of 2022, the wildfires have started in the West, and we continue to see major weather events across the globe. We are living with extremes.
We need bold action at this moment, and we might actually be in one of the best positions to do so if we want to leverage decisions today that could do a lot more for tomorrow.
For sure, the U.S. Congress continues to be — more or less — an ineffective, partisan mess. There have been a few notable exceptions lately, including the recent confirmation of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson by the U.S. Senate 53-47. The senators remain on the hot seat as they consider the climate components of Build Back Better that the House passed. There is a glimmer of hope that the Senate will act accordingly. We insist it must.
Honestly, that's very much what Earth Day is about. For 50-plus years now, April 22 has raised awareness and led to transformative policy action and programs that helped fundamentally protect the water we drink, the air we breathe and the places we rely upon for their natural assets, inspirational and other economic, social and cultural values. By its design, it is a reminder for hope. (The original Earth Day set the stage for establishing the Environmental Protection Agency and the enactment of the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act. Earth Day was in part a result of a reckoning, not unlike what we are facing today with climate.)
Vermont lawmakers are not off the hook at this moment in time.
There are bills that must move this session, including the hotly debated state budget, with potentially unprecedented investments in climate (the House passed roughly $200 million in transportation innovation, municipal efficiency and fuel switching; $45 million in low-income weatherization; $35 million in moderate income weatherization investments; and more). There is a bill that also includes a potentially transformative policy for the thermal sector (the second most carbon-intensive sector in Vermont), which is a Clean Heat Standard that would, for the first time, require the fossil fuel heating sector to participate in acting on climate by helping customers access more efficient, cleaner, energy-saving heating solutions.
And then there is the environmental justice bill, which would take steps to help ensure that no segment of the population should suffer disproportionate environmental harm or lack access to environmental benefits.
No, there are no perfect solutions here. If the answers were easy (and not so intertwined with profits and politics), our path would have been clear. Over 50 years, you would assume that we'd be on the far side of the crisis, looking back and taking pride in the planet-saving steps we took. The signs have all been there.
But for now we are reliant on much smaller steps and sidesteps to an unknown destination.
Just imagine if it did happen. In fact, we need to manifest that hope and action.
We could be cutting climate pollution in half by 2030 — a huge feat since it is policy makers — those with the levers of power to require and catalyze the scale of reform, regulation and investment needed — who really hold the cards here, federally and at the state level.
This is the moment to rise up and meet this moment with leadership, policy reform and investment.
The clock is ticking for the senators. And the end of this legislative session is in sight. A lot can happen in the meantime.
That's where the rest of us come in. It is up to us as individuals to be mindful of the decisions we make relative to our carbon footprint. We need to recycle. We need to compost. We need to support groups and initiatives that support sustainability. We need to educate young people to be better planetary citizens than we have been. And we need to put a shoulder into debating and persuading policy makers — on select boards, in the Legislature, and in Congress — to act in our best interests now and for the generations to come.
Now is not too late. But never certainly will be.
