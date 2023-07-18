It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity. Isn’t that the saying?
With humidity hovering in the 90% area day after day, we are definitely approaching the “we have had enough moisture in the air” moment.
Many Vermonters, still twitchy from the July 7-11 rainfall, are keeping close watch on the end-of-the-week forecast. More rain? More humidity?
There is nowhere for the water to go? Add to this soupy mix the fact that New England’s air quality continues to have elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution due to wildfires in Quebec and Northern Ontario. The primary concern is high concentrations of fine particle air pollution that is unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups such as people with respiratory disease, the elderly or people with compromised health. Medical experts say exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect both your lungs and heart which may cause breathing problems and aggravate asthma and other pre-existing lung diseases. When particulate matter levels are elevated (like they are right now), people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems.
Easy to say when you aren’t mucking out a basement, or rebuilding a flood-ravaged building.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Danziger had a “chuckler” in Tuesday’s edition showing some Arizona residents opening a package sent from Vermont. “How thoughtful, a bottle of rainwater from our friends in Vermont.”
All kidding aside, Phoenix’s streak of dangerously hot days was poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the temperature in the desert city was to soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Phoenix’s overnight low only dropped to 94 F on Tuesday, the ninth straight day of temperatures not falling below 90 F, another record.
Experts say the length of Phoenix’s heat wave is notable even during a summer in which much of the southern United States and the world as a whole has been cooking in record temperatures, something scientists say is stoked by climate change.
So what’s happening? Ask Arizona State University’s Randy Cerveny, who coordinates weather record verification for the World Meteorological Organization. (What a conveniently placed expert.)
“The long-term is the continuation of increasing temperatures in recent decades due to human influence on climate, while the short-term cause is the persistence over the last few weeks of a very strong upper level ridge of high pressure over the western United States,” he told the Associated Press.
That high pressure, also known as a heat dome, has been around the Southwest for weeks, and when it moved, it moved to be even more centered on Phoenix than ever, Smith said. All of the southern U.S. has been under a heat dome with temperature records shattered from California to Florida and the globe itself is the hottest it’s been on record for much of the summer.
If the heat and humidity is not enough to get us red-faced upset, there’s another concern raised this week.
According to published reports, research shows that climate change influences the spread of disease in a few major ways.
“To escape rising temperatures in their native ranges, animals are beginning to move to higher, cooler elevations, bringing diseases with them. That poses a threat to people living in those areas, and it also leads to dangerous intermingling between animal newcomers and existing species,” the AP wrote. Bird flu, for example, has been spreading with greater ease among wild animals as rising seas and other factors push nesting bird species inland, where they’re more likely to run into other species. Diseases that jump between species tend to have an easier time eventually making the leap to humans, it found.
“Warmer winters and milder autumns and springs allow carriers of pathogens — ticks, mosquitos, and fleas, for example — to remain active for longer swaths of the year. Expanded active periods mean busier mating seasons and fewer casualties over the cold winter months.
We have seen it first-hand: The Northeast has seen a massive proliferation of Lyme disease-carrying black-legged ticks over the past decade, with warmer winters playing a decisive role in that trend.
Erratic weather patterns, such as periods of extreme drought and flooding, create conditions for diseases to spread. As we have seen, flooding contaminates drinking water. And then, when dry, silt affects the human respiratory system, which is why work crews around Vermont are masked.
Experts warn the problem compounds as time goes on. The World Health Organization estimates that between 2030 and 2050, just a handful of climate-related threats, such as malaria and water insecurity, will claim a quarter of a million additional lives each year.
Naysayers say it’s all a bunch of hot air. But it’s the humidity that really gets you.