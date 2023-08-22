Part of a recent conversation at the Vermont Community Leadership Summit felt like as though a broader clarification was necessary.
The conversation started with discussion about Amazon rolling out a new AI feature that is designed to help shoppers determine a product before they spend time reading through individual reviews. It will pick out common themes and summarize them in a short paragraph on the product detail page. The idea is to “streamline” the shopping process, and allow consumers to more easily — and dependably? — make purchases.
“It would be great if newspapers could do that. Then we would know whether an article was actually worth reading,” one person noted.
When a bold defense of vetted, reliable news content was made, someone else noted, “Pretty soon, you won’t even need reporters. You can let ChatGPT push out the news stories. Imagine how many local articles you could have again.”
The conversation lacked understanding on a few fronts (hence this follow-up editorial).
First, news will never be able to gather itself. A person has to physically be present — whether it is sitting through a meeting, or at the scene of a tragedy.
There was a time when reporters would “turn in” their notes to what was called a “rewrite desk,” which was made up of copy editors who transformed the notes into dispatches from the field. Is there a chance that journalism could revert back to that model — minus a human being on the rewrite desk? Perhaps.
For now, news organizations are letting humans do the work.
Last week, The Associated Press issued guidelines on artificial intelligence, saying the tool cannot be used to create publishable content and images for the news service. However, the global news agency (of which this newspaper is a longtime member) is encouraging its staff members to become familiar with the technology.
(To be clear: The Times Argus and Rutland Herald staff is not using any AI in its news gathering, nor are the newspapers’ management exploring that as a function of its workflow.)
The idea of AI writing stories, as part of the conversation last week, centered on two factors: trust and bias. Individuals were divided over whether they believed AI would eliminate bias and be factual enough to be reliable. The journalist in the conversation pointed out that even if news stories were made to be formulaic, AI would still need to make a decision as to what was newsworthy, and who got to “speak” first in an article — areas of subjectivity that are constant sources of consternation for sources appearing in news stories and the journalists who write them and get accused of bias. You have to start somewhere. The bigger issue for us is that human element. Reporters are paid observers. They are taught to pick up on body language and nuance. They train themselves to identify liars and sources prone to exaggeration — even just for effect. AI is never going to pick up on the cues. It is not going to make the effort to make that extra call to make the story more complete. Plus, it is going to take away jobs, and we need journalists right now more than ever.
Consider this: More than 10,000 of novelists and writers endorsed an open letter from the Authors Guild this summer, urging AI companies not to use copyrighted work without permission or compensation.
“I’m frightened by artificial intelligence, but also fascinated by it. There’s a hope for divine understanding, for the accumulation of all knowledge, but at the same time there’s an inherent terror in being replaced by non-human intelligence,” said Helen Phillips, whose upcoming novel “Hum” tells of a wife and mother who loses her job to AI.
For those of us who have spent years now watching the news industry (and the economics behind journalism) shift beneath us because of the ever-present, and ever-evolving role of the internet, we are concerned that AP, which is one of a handful of news organizations, has begun to set rules on how to integrate fast-developing tech tools like ChatGPT into their work. They have said the guidelines will appear in the next incarnation of its industry-wide Associated Press Stylebook.
“Generative AI has the ability to create text, images, audio and video on command, but isn’t yet fully capable of distinguishing between fact and fiction,” an article about AP’s decision notes. “As a result, AP said material produced by artificial intelligence should be vetted carefully, just like material from any other news source. Similarly, AP said a photo, video or audio segment generated by AI should not be used, unless the altered material is itself the subject of a story.”
“The artificial intelligence story goes far beyond business and technology,” the AP states in the chapter. “It is also about politics, entertainment, education, sports, human rights, the economy, equality and inequality, international law, and many other issues. Successful AI stories show how these tools are affecting many areas of our lives.”
The chapter includes a glossary of terminology, including machine learning, training data, face recognition and algorithmic bias.
We are members of AP, but we do not subscribe to this point of view. For now, our reporters and editors are going to stick with what we know, and what we do well. AI has no place in the newsroom.