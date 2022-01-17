Two weeks into the legislative session, state leaders have been outlining their priorities for the next few months, taking aim at certain issues and posturing against others. It would appear the mechanization of Vermont politics is well-oiled and ready for business as usual.
Young activists from around Vermont have asked lawmakers to do better than status quo, and take steps toward meaningful efforts regarding climate action and anti-racism in our state.
At an online news conference last week, the students — from all corners of the state — told lawmakers and leaders that they cannot just remain hopeful, but they need to pair that hope with expectations. The accountability, they say, will lead to appreciable change for a better state.
What they don't want is for the problems to keep being passed down. These young people, some of who acknowledged they can see themselves running for public office someday, want a better point from which to start in order to make a difference.
The students are putting their own structure in place so that they have a voice, and so they can measure the progress being made at the State House and within the administration.
The Vermont Youth Lobby is launching a Fridays for Future program, where every Friday students from across the state will be doing legislative activism work.
They are not taking their role lightly.
Members of the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network has gone so far as getting a bill into the hands of lawmakers. H. 584 calls for the implementation of anti-racism curriculum in early education.
The bill, sponsored by Democratic Reps. Michelle Bos-Lun, Kevin Christie and Elizabeth Burrows, and co-sponsored by 21 other House members, is currently in the House Committee on Education for review.
“From the perspective of us young people, there are an array of bills that the legislature could and should pass this session related to anti-racism. These include equity in housing, abolition of slavery, removing armed officers from schools, prohibiting discrimination, and providing reform for the criminal justice system,” said Addie Lentzner, a student from Arlington Memorial High School in Bennington County, representing the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network.
Equally important to the students was the push for a Climate Action Plan. They praised the steps taken up to this point, but called for more action, including getting a bottle bill passed, as well as legislation calling for environmental justice. They seek a fleet of electric vehicles and hybrids that can be made available to low-income Vermonters, as well as putting more funding (and policy) toward improving the state's old housing stock to make homes more efficient. The students called for a greater push to cleaner renewables, and every effort — even a tax on gas-guzzling vehicles — in order to shift consumers away from fossil fuels.
“True leadership often requires making tough decisions which can be confrontational. To help stop climate change, some tough decisions are going to have to be made about changing the way Vermonters rely on fossil fuels as part of their everyday lives. Anything short of this will fail to stop the climate catastrophe currently engulfing our planet,” said Willow Sterling-Proulx, a student at Montpelier High School.
Interestingly, in the question-and-answer portion of the 30-minute virtual news conference, an adult asked the group about the reaction the young people get from lawmakers and people in power.
Surprised, came the answer. And welcomed, initially. But soon, as ideas are being proposed and the logistics of those ideas start to take shape, the politics and bureaucracy are often over-explained into the morass of “why we can't do it that way” by adults.
These students made clear they are not standing for those excuses while they stand up for what they believe.
While some people argue that young minds are being shaped by activist teachers, and using them as shills for a broader call for action, these young people were armed with personal stories, facts, plans and passion.
Pacem School student Miriam Serota-Winston, said: “So, like so many before us, we are faced with a seemingly insurmountable problem. Where do we start? We start by speaking up for our home, for our rights, and for our future. We start by showing up together for what we believe in: a just, equitable, and safe future for us all. We are here and we have a chance to fix this. The bills that other speakers today have spoken about include concrete action to fix this crisis. If we show up and if we work hard, we can take that rapidly disappearing chance to stop climate change in its tracks. Together we can ensure that not only is there a future for all of us but that that future is just and equitable. We can make it to tomorrow and we can make that tomorrow the best it can be.”
We commend these young activists for taking action and being forward thinking. We praise their efforts toward accountability and change — not just playing the “don't pass the problem on to us” card. These young Vermonters, future voters and civic-minded citizens, are teaching us what it means to make a difference and mean it.
