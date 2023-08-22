We live by a lot of double standards.
Vermonters want to believe we are these well-rounded, mindful individuals.
Turns out, we are largely hypocrites. We realize that sounds harsh because it is. A recent example that came out of the summer flooding proved to be a stark reminder of just how fickle we can be.
Low-lying pockets around central Vermont once again saw flood damage. In many cases, it was disastrous, wiping out homes and in one case in Barre, much of a neighborhood. In thinking about next steps, city leaders are thinking about replacing damaged apartment buildings with more flood-proof affordable housing. Except, some individuals are saying the north end ought to be made into a pretty gateway to the Granite City. It should be both.
Our journalists can point to multiple communities that were faced with real-time challenges during the pandemic, when the homeless population across Vermont was left at even greater risk. Temporary steps were taken — like the hotel General Assistance program. That was the state stepping up to create a short-term solution. The expectation was that communities would start having hard discussions about the housing crisis, with the hope that solutions — including being able to shelter the homeless population — would be addressed.
But what ended up happening, much akin to the cringe-worthy response in Barre, was: We need affordable housing, but just not in my back yard.
That hypocrisy is a tendency toward inequity. And you don’t need to be a legal scholar to know that inequality breeds discrimination. Discrimination is immoral, and can be illegal when it comes to compromising vulnerable populations. That includes individuals and families living in a flood plain because they have nowhere else to go, because — as we all know by now — Vermont is not the most affordable state, even for middle-class citizens. It is flat-out unkind to people who are poor.
And yet, time and again, many Vermonters insist we provide. They maintain we provide a quality of life like no other state. We have natural beauty, clean air. Our downtowns are quaint and walkable, and we are all surrounded by culture, art and the wonders of our state. Burst the bubble: None of that matters when you struggle for a place to live; you wonder how you are going to feed your family; you worry about getting to doctor appointments; the stress that winter is around the corner is terrifying.
We opened this editorial in the plural.
Allow us to flood you with a few examples of our self-made hypocrisy.
We all want cell service, but we don’t want to look at cell towers on our ridge lines. They obstruct the view.
Similarly, we all want to reduce our fossil fuel use, but those ridge lines can’t have wind turbines, and the fields we can see from our homes (and even the highway) can’t be covered with solar panels. So ugly.
We want our privacy protected, but we can’t wait to get into other people’s privacy, or attack their opinions or lives on social media, and sometimes in person.
We want smooth roads and sidewalks, but we don’t want to pay more in taxes. We insist there have to be other ways. (When you find those, please let us know.)
We want free health care, but we don’t want anything that has a whiff of socialism, or anything that would increase our taxes.
Likewise, we want the best schools, with right-sized classes and great educators, yet when the education tax bill comes, we line up at the polls (or show up for town meeting) screaming foul.
Ultimately, we want our schools to be day cares (with social workers and all the resources), but we don’t want our children learning anything that might conflict with what they are taught at home. (Given the subjectivity of that one, school districts are on the lose-lose end of a battle that cannot be won. Educators should be praised for the work they do in rounding out children who aren’t being parented well at home.)
We want to save every life at conception, but we don’t care if our children are gunned down later in life.
We are all for banning books with debatable content, but we watch movies and television that promote violence and immoral behavior time and again.
When your party is not in power, you rail against everything the other side does, and undermine every win … until your party is in power, and then the same tactics and criticism are lies and manipulation.
And, of course, the most common hypocrisy of all: We say we want to be diverse and inclusive, but we allow others to say the “n-word” to our neighbors; we don’t stand up for fear of retaliation.
Freedom and unity came at the expense of compromise. That does not mean one side won over the other. It means both sides gained something, and both sides lost something.
Hypocrisy vanishes when you accept all sides and work together toward making sure equity is available to everyone.
If we really want to be well-rounded and mindful individuals, we will stand up for solutions instead of constantly inserting wedges of a double standard.