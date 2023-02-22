We are grateful that Vermont communities are taking a hard look at how they represent themselves to the rest of the state. There is something to be said for proper self-assessment as times change.
Through master plans, municipalities examine, update and even eliminate outdated and potentially problematic rules and regulations in order to successfully grow their communities, and make it a good and safe place to live. School districts are doing the same thing when it comes to policies and long-term planning. Standing still in changing times is not an option.
In this age of instant information (and we would interject “generalizations” and “judgments”), optics are critical. No community wants to be seen as clinging to outdated ideals, sometimes encroaching on racist. That automatically excludes large numbers of potential economic development, business owners and residents from becoming a central part of a community.
Less than two months after Rutland laid its mascot issue to rest, the issue continues to take center stage in communities around Vermont.
In early January, after a bitter, long controversy, the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners voted 6-3 to end the mascot debate by accepting the administration’s proposal to simply have city schools go by “Rutland” rather than adopt a replacement for “Rutland Raiders.”
The Rutland board voted in 2020 to retire the “Raiders” nickname in response to complaints it had connotations that were offensive to Indigenous Americans. It voted the following year to change it to “Ravens.” A new slate of board members was elected amid a public backlash to that move, and the recomposed board voted to change the name back in early 2022. That change didn’t last out the year. The Rutland board once again voted to retire the Raider name in August. They charged the administration to return to the board in January with a suggested replacement, which became “Rutland.”
In this space, we supported the effort to do away with the Raider name. In our minds, “Rutland” makes the most sense because it gets at the heart of what matters: community.
In the midst of the Rutland turmoil, Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed Act 152, a bill that effectively banned mascots that refer to ethnic stereotypes. (Specifically, it required AOE to draft a policy on “school branding” that prohibited school mascots, logos and slogans from employing racial or national stereotypes).
This week, VTDigger first reported that the Rutland Area NAACP and Gedakina have filed formal complaints with the Agency of Education and local school districts related to additional mascots they deem to be “upholding harmful legacies that continue to harm our children.” They include: Raiders (U-32 and Stowe High School); Thunderbirds (Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School); the Colonels (Brattleboro Union High School); the Rebels (Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend); the Flying Turtles (Vermont Commons in South Burlington); the Galloping Ghosts (Randolph Union High School); and Chieftains (Green Mountain Union High School).
In the complaints, the organizations raise concerns about Indigenous stereotypes, or are disrespectful representations of important figures in Indigenous religions. They maintain Rebels and Colonels are symbolic of the Confederate South, and the Galloping Ghost evoked a Ku Klux Klan member on horseback. The letter also suggests Minutemen, Marauders and Patriots had militaristic and violent overtones.
The letter is direct in its concerns: “Mascots are an issue that is often avoided by schools because of controversy and reaped in a fallacy of historic tradition. … We are at a point in time where we must remove this symbolism in order to remove the legacy of white supremacy, which harms all students and people.
It concludes: “We are certain Vermont can do better and lead the nation in becoming a safe and welcoming environment for all people. Whether we are white, Brown or Black and whether we are new immigrants or the original caretakers of this land, we all desire to have safe, happy healthy communities and children free from imagery and names that perpetuate harm.”
For us, this self-evaluation and updating cannot be centered in nostalgia and legacy. It must be rooted in community and attuned to everyone in it. No community should be defined by a mascot or moniker from the area high school. That's only one slice of the pie.
Yes, holding communities accountable elicits hard conversations. They are necessary and often divisive. Community is about problem-solving, resetting priorities and looking forward.
Keeping focus on community building — not legacy or tradition — provides the salve that soothes the pain of sometimes accepting change and adapting to more inclusive personae and messages for healthier and safer spaces for individuals of all ages.
Folks may not like the assertion these complaints raise, but they should be grateful for the opportunity to debate it and resolve it themselves — as a community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.