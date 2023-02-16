A report this week gave an interesting glimpse into who we are as Vermonters.
It's not exactly a glowing report. In fact, your doctor might have a few more questions for you given the data the state collected.
Bottom line: Meh.
There are no “aha” moments. There are no “OMG” trends. Yet, my fellow Vermonters, we could be doing better, health-wise.
The newly released data from the state Department of Health show that most Vermont adults report they are in good health. They have, over the last decade, taken steps to reduce health risks and increase preventive behaviors.
“At the same time,” a news release on the findings states, “disparities highlight the public health challenges Vermont continues to face.”
The data come from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, an annual survey that tracks adult health-related behaviors, chronic health conditions and use of preventive services. Results from the 2021 survey of 6,580 adults include new data on regular care-giving, intimate partner violence, sexual violence, and COVID-19 immunizations.
“Collecting and analyzing data on Vermonters’ health is critical to understanding how we can improve health outcomes,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine in the news release. “This survey data may begin to reflect changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which we will closely monitor moving forward. As the pandemic made clear: while we are a healthy state overall, we must focus on reducing health disparities in all areas of our work — to give all Vermonters a fair and just opportunity to be healthy.”
So what did it find?
More Vermont adults are using cannabis than in past years, with a significant increase in just one year, from 18% in 2020 to 22% in 2021. The survey revealed most adults use cannabis for non-medical reasons (45%). A lower percentage of users reported using it for both medical and non-medical use (39%), while 16% said their use was mainly for medical reasons.
According to the news release, reported consumption of alcohol and cigarettes has remained relatively steady in recent years but is statistically higher when compared to U.S. rates. More than six in 10 Vermont adults had any alcohol in the past month (61%) compared to 52% of U.S. adults. One in six Vermont adults report smoking cigarettes (16%) compared to the 14% of all U.S. adults. However, e-cigarette use is statistically lower among Vermont adults (5%) than U.S. adults (7%).
Overall, the survey found that most adults report good to excellent health, with one in eight (12%) reporting only fair or poor health.
And yet ...
— The report also confirms ongoing and concerning disparities in health status exist: 20% of Vermonters with lower education levels, 32% with low income, and 34% of those with a disability reported fair or poor health.
— Compared to the U.S., the rates of chronic kidney disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, obesity and overweight are statistically lower, and Vermont adults are more likely to engage in physical activity.
— Most adults report having access to health care (94% of those 18 to 64 have a health plan) and a personal health care provider (90%). Only 6% report they delay going to the doctor due to cost. Disparities exist here as well, with BIPOC adults (11%), LGBTQ+ adults (13%), and adults with a disability (12%) reporting delays due to cost.
Also of note, Vermont adults reporting poor mental health has significantly increased over the last decade: 11% in 2011 compared to 16% in 2021.
One in six Vermont adults report poor mental health, with disparities reported among younger adults (26%), adults with lower education or income (21% and 33%, respectively), LGBTQ+ adults (31%) and adults with a disability (33%).
Vermonters also report a higher rate of depressive disorder than U.S. adults (25% vs. 19%).
Six percent of Vermont adults have seriously considered suicide, with considerable disparities among younger adults (16%), adults with lower education or income (9% and 10%, respectively) LGBTQ+ adults (14%) and adults with a disability (11%), the report finds.
Additionally, when asked about caregiving, 18% of Vermont adults report providing regular care or assistance to a friend or family member with a health problem or disability in the past month.
The survey also found that 15% of Vermont adults report that an intimate partner has ever physically hurt them.
And more than seven in 10 Vermonters ages 65+ had a flu vaccine in the past year (73%), statistically higher when compared to the same age group across the United States (68%).
Those are some tough facts that require, well, action on our part. Let's start by taking a walk, clearing our heads and thinking about next steps.
You can read more of the findings at healthvermont.gov/brfss online.
