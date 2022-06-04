Candidates for federal and statewide offices, as well as the Vermont Legislature, have been getting an earful from residents, especially Vermonters living on fixed or low incomes. The struggle of inflation is real.
No one wants to pay more at the pump or the grocery store. And yet, prices continue to creep up.
We feel that pain in our wallets. It is acute and daunting.
At a slightly more macro level, our state also is faced with a shortage of affordable housing and day care, which makes attracting new employees — especially young families challenging, to say the least.
We need an infusion of people in order to keep our Main Streets robust, and the grand lists for municipalities growing. More people means keeping the economic engine running well.
At an even greater macro level, we’re seeing a mixed bag of economic news. Just this week:
— The government reported that U.S. producer prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier, a hefty gain that indicates high inflation will remain a burden for consumers and businesses in the months ahead, the Associated Press reported. Inflation at the consumer level did ease slightly in April after months of relentless increases but remained near a four-decade high. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, just below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest since 1981, the AP reported.
— Meanwhile, U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and rising interest rates. According to the AP, last month’s gain reflects a resilient job market that has so far shrugged off concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises interest rates to fight inflation. The unemployment rate remained a low 3.6% in May, just above a half-century low, the Labor Department said Friday.
— In addition, fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week with the number of Americans collecting unemployment at historically low levels. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 11,000 to 200,000 for the week ending May 28, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 21 fell from the previous week, to 1,309,000, the fewest since Dec. 27, 1969.
— The healthy level of open jobs shows that companies are still trying to add staff and grow, even as inflation hovers near a 40-year high and the Federal Reserve has embarked on what could be its fastest pace of interest rate hikes since the 1980s. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged down slightly this week, though interest rates on the key 30-year home loan remain elevated. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate ticked down to 5.09% from 5.1% last week. (By contrast, the average rate stood at 2.99% a year ago.) The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, edged up to 4.32% from 4.31% last week.
— Lastly, U.S. consumer confidence edged lower in May as Americans’ view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of persistent inflation. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 106.4 in May — still a strong reading — from 108.6 in April.
The business research group’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, also fell in May to 149.6 from 152.9 in April, the AP reported.
— President Joe Biden this week was plotting an inflation-fighting strategy with the chair of the Federal Reserve. But that is seen as more of a political stunt. Rising gas and food costs have angered many Americans heading into the midterm elections, putting Democrats’ control of the House and Senate at risk. Like Biden, the Fed certainly wants to slow inflation without knocking the U.S. economy into recession, a highly sensitive mission that is to include increasing benchmark interest rates this summer, the AP reported. The president said he would not attempt to direct that course as some previous presidents have tried. But we shall see.
Economic variables are hard to get your head around. To the average consumer, they can feel confusing and far out of reach. And yet, each one of us is part of the economy, and we do have an impact on what happens. And certainly during the next few months, the economy is going to be the most telling barometer for the political storm brewing (in the statewide primary Aug. 9 and the general election on Nov. 8).
Vermonters need to press candidates running for public office — across the ballot — on what they would do to secure the state’s economy, and what — specifically — they plan to do to make it better.
Because standing still, economically, will not pay.
