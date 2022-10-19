During the past few weeks, we have been publishing profiles of the candidates running for public office. Some of these individuals seeking House or Senate seats, or statewide or federal office, have voiced concerns about the direction of the state (and nation). A handful have questioned the integrity of the election process.
Outgoing Secretary of State Jim Condos has defended Vermont’s elections, and continues to point out the changes and safeguards that have been put in place to ensure the election process.
“Fair, free and secure elections are the bedrock of our democracy,” Condos states repeatedly in public events. In testimony before Congress, he noted, “Since taking office, my top priority has been the accessibility, security, accuracy and integrity of Vermont elections.”
He said Vermont is widely considered one of the most voter-friendly states in the country. And that the state has received high marks from MIT’s Election Performance Index — a highly reputable, data-driven analysis of state election administration. In fact, Vermont scored first in the nation on the EPI in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
However, Condos goes on to discuss how, after the 2020 election, a man called his office and left threats of a violent nature.
“These threats, and others, were coupled with the same conspiracy theories about the integrity of our elections former President Trump and his supporters continue to push to this day,” Condos said. “Lies so insidious they are driving people to make violent threats against sworn election officials just for doing their jobs.”
Condos said the voicemails were so concerning “‘one of my staff members suffered symptoms of PTSD and received extensive counseling while taking a leave of absence.”
He said he had to install new security features at the office building and worked with our Legislature and law enforcement to strengthen Vermont’s ability to investigate and prosecute threats like these.
Condos concluded his testimony stating, “No election official should have to fear for their lives while focused on their duties in service to our democracy: Our democratic process cannot survive undefended attacks on the people we rely on to vote.”
This week, The Associated Press released the results of a poll it conducted with NORC Center for Public Affairs research. It found that many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen.
Only about half of Americans have high confidence that votes in the impending midterm elections will be counted accurately, according to the poll, though that’s an improvement from about four in 10 saying that just before the 2020 presidential election. Just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well,” while 52% say it’s not working well.
In a reversal from two years ago, Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to say democracy is not working well. This year, 68% of Republicans feel this way compared with 32% two years ago. The share of Democrats with a sour outlook on how democracy is functioning in the U.S. dropped from 63% to 40%, the AP noted in its coverage.
“After every presidential election, members of the losing candidate’s party can experience a letdown. The fallout from the 2020 election has been deeper, fueled by the lies from former President Donald Trump and his allies that Democrats stole the election,” the AP reports. “There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Exhaustive reviews in key states upheld Democrat Joe Biden’s win, while judges — including some appointed by Trump — dismissed numerous lawsuits challenging the outcome. Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, called the claims bogus.”
The general despair over democracy comes after decades of increasing polarization nationwide, from the presidential and congressional races down to local contests such as races for school boards.
Overall, just a quarter of U.S. adults — including similar percentages of Republicans and Democrats — say they are optimistic about the way leaders are chosen, while 43% say they are pessimistic. An additional 31% feel neither, the AP reported.
The AP-NORC poll also found a large segment of Republicans, 58%, still believe Biden’s election wasn’t legitimate. That’s down slightly from 66% in July 2021.
While there appears to still be an erosion of trust, we need to have faith in the process that people like Condos and his team work so hard to protect. There are individuals like these steadfast Vermonters all over the nation.
It’s time to change the narrative and prove the polling wrong. It’s a matter of trust.
