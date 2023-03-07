Our votes have been cast. Across Vermont, budgets have been considered; public officials have been elected; and, in some cases, a new course has been charted for a community.
Yet the issues facing lawmakers at the State House, as well as on local boards, means managing wisely. Public funds need to be leveraged; gaps and mismanagement cannot keep falling on the backs of taxpayers. Notably, we need to know what the stressors are on our economy, here in Vermont and beyond.
This is a tough time of year to make fiscal decisions. At the state and local level, we never have all the factors that go into the taxation equation. And, traditionally, the first quarter of any year is a crawl compared to the other three.
Yet indicators suggest that the U.S. economy made some modest gains during the past two months, but the Fed remains skittish. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was expected to warn Congress this week that the central bank will have to raise interest rates even higher than it’s previously signaled if inflation keeps running hot. That could be problematic as warmer temperatures start to appear on the thermometer, and consumers itching to take up projects might be tamped down.
According to recent published reports, for a few weeks in late January and early February, the U.S. economy seemed to have reached “a rare sweet spot. Inflation was steadily slowing from painful heights. And growth and hiring remained surprisingly sturdy despite ever-higher interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve,” according to The Associated Press.
“The financial markets roared their approval in the first six weeks of 2023, with stock prices surging on expectations that the Fed might soon pause and eventually reverse the series of aggressive rate hikes it began nearly a year ago. … Then something went wrong,” one article points out.
Mid-February, the government said it closely watched the consumer price index had surge 0.5% from December to January — five times the increase from November to December. Over the next week and a half, two more government releases told essentially the same story: The Fed’s fight to curb inflation wasn’t even close to being won, the AP reported.
That continues to have a ripple effect, Here are a few areas to consider:
Jobs: The remarkable strength of the U.S. job market has defied expectations throughout the economic tumult of the COVID years. It is reported that 2021 and 2022 were the two best years for hiring in U.S. government records dating to 1940. Job creation was expected to slow this year. Not so far. In January, employers added 517,000 jobs, far surpassing December’s 260,000 gain. They likely added nearly 208,000 more in February, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet.
Housing: The Fed’s rate hikes, which so far have had only a limited effect on the overall economy, have walloped housing. Residential real estate depends on the willingness of people to borrow for what’s typically the costliest purchase of their lives. As the Fed continually jacked up interest rates last year, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage topped 7% last fall. According to AP, sales of existing homes have dropped for a record 12 straight months, according to the National Association of Realtors. The government’s recent GDP report showed that investment in housing plunged at an annual rate of nearly 26% from October through December, after having tumbled 18% from April through June and 27% from July through September.
Inflation: Inflation may prove harder to slow than it was initially thought, economists warn. Households have increasingly shifted spending away from physical goods to experiences. Inflationary pressures, too, have shifted from goods toward services, where price acceleration can be harder to tame, according to AP. In part, that’s because chronic labor shortages at stores, restaurants, hotels and other service-sector industries have led many employers in those industries to keep raising pay to attract or retain workers. Those employers, in turn, have generally raised prices to make up for their higher labor costs, thereby fueling inflation even more.
Overall economy: According to published reports, the economy regained its footing last summer after enduring an anemic first half of 2022. The GDP contracted from January through March last year and again from April through June. GDP grew at a 3.2% annual rate from July through September; a 2.7% rate from October through December. Steady consumer spending contributed heavily to the growth. Economists still foresee a recession sometime this year — they were always skeptical of a soft landing — but now see it coming later than they’d expected.
It remains a mixed bag: We continue to spend, shrugging off higher interest rates and prices.
But it comes down to a bottom line: Like our communities, we all need to watch the signs and be mindful of our spending, mounting debt and an eye toward long-term budgeting. The rocky economy does not show signs of easing, so we all — from the state down to the individual — need to make smart decisions, or risk facing some hard consequences until things can turn around.
