It wasn’t a scene from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but it could have been. The James Webb Space Telescope is giving us a marvelous view into distant galaxies.
It is the science project of a lifetime, and now we know the results it provides are likely to be able to answer some of the lingering questions about the universe.
If you are not excited about this moment in our human evolution, we think you should be.
NASA’s powerful new telescope, which cost nearly $10 billion and whose origins and construction will definitely be their own movie or documentary someday soon, was designed to glimpse the “out there” from space itself. The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court.
According to The New York Times, “To look outward into space is to peer into the past. Light travels at a constant 186,000 miles per second, or close to six trillion miles per year, through the vacuum of space. To observe a star 10 light-years away is to see it as it existed 10 years ago, when the light left its surface. The farther away a star or galaxy lies, the older it is, making every telescope a kind of time machine.
Astronomers theorize that the most distant, earliest stars may be unlike the stars we see today. The first stars were composed of pure hydrogen and helium left over from the Big Bang, and they could grow far more massive than the sun — and then collapse quickly and violently into supermassive black holes of the kind that now populate the centers of most galaxies.”
Webb’s sheer power, distant location from Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed those stars in a new light that scientists said was almost as much art as science.
“It’s the beauty but also the story,” NASA senior Webb scientist John Mather, a Nobel laureate, told reporters after the reveal. “It’s the story of where did we come from.”
With Webb, scientists are hoping to glimpse light from the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.7 billion years ago, just 100 million years from the universe-creating Big Bang. The telescope also will scan the atmospheres of alien worlds for possible signs of life.
Among what we have seen so far this week:
Southern Ring nebula, which is sometimes called “eight-burst.” Images show a dying star with a foamy edge of escaping gas. It’s about 2,500 light-years away. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles. It is the death of one star and the beginning of others.
— Stephan’s Quintet, five galaxies in a cosmic dance that was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus. It includes a black hole that scientists said showed material “swallowed by this sort of cosmic monster.”
A giant planet called WASP-96b. It’s about the size of Saturn and is 1,150 light-years away. A gas planet, it’s not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers.
Silas Laycock, an astronomer at UMass Lowell, wrote for The Conversation this week, “The detail of the thousands of individual galaxies in the image is stunning. It is like the universe in high definition, and I encourage you to look at the full resolution image and zoom in to truly appreciate the details.”
Laycock wrote: “Webb is the result of 25 years of work by thousands of scientists, engineers and administrators belonging to an international collaboration of space agencies, companies, research centers and universities worldwide.”
John Mather, a senior project leader for Webb, emotionally described the journey: “This was hard to do. It is difficult to express just how hard this was. There were so many thousands of ways it could have gone wrong.”
Laycock was quick to add, “But it didn’t go wrong. It all came together, and now humanity’s greatest space telescope is open for business.”
At a time where many of us seem hyper-focused on who said what (and when), and we duke it out to decide who is right and who is wrong, it is refreshing to glimpse the universe in such a beautiful and meaningful way. It is humbling in its expansive glory, so much so it offers hope that maybe out there there are worlds that have overcome their pettiness and in-fighting.
