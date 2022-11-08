The day after is always both a relief — and a challenge.
Elections are fraught with emotion. We want the candidates who align with our perspectives to win the races. Democracy is an important exercise toward getting closer to what we want for our community, state and nation.
Tuesday revealed a lot about where we are as a state and a nation. Turnout across Vermont would suggest that a host of candidates — and issues — proved important. Community News Service reporters checking in at polling stations around Vermont learned abortion was top among them.
Town clerks were reporting a high percentage of absentee ballots this year. Nationwide, turnout seemed strong, news outlets were reporting.
Underlying the results were concerns over pocketbooks, and just how what “happens next” in America is going to affect our families, our budgets and our attitudes toward one another.
AP VoteCast did exit polling on Tuesday and found that high inflation and concerns about “the fragility of democracy” heavily influencing their decisions in these midterm elections.
The two leading factors reflect a country in distress at a moment when control of Congress — and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hang in the balance.
VoteCast is a survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago. Here is what they found:
— Half of voters say inflation factored significantly in their vote, as groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs have shot up in the past year and given Republicans a vehicle for criticizing President Joe Biden.
— Slightly fewer (44%) say the future of democracy was their primary consideration. On the campaign trail, Biden has warned of the threat to democracy posed by Republicans. Many GOP leaders continue to cast doubt on the U.S. electoral system, falsely claiming that the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost, was rigged.
— Since the 2018 election, voters have become increasingly demoralized as the country’s political divisions have hardened. Roughly three-quarters say the country is headed in the wrong direction. That figure is higher than it was in VoteCast surveys of voters in 2018 and 2020.
— Republicans are counting on voter dissatisfaction with inflation, crime and immigration to help them take control of both chambers of Congress.
— With deep doubts about the economy’s health because of inflation nearing 40-year highs, they’ve sought to frame the election as a referendum on Biden, saying that high prices flowed out of his $1.9 trillion in pandemic aid and resistance to providing more leases for oil drilling on federal land.
But politics is politics no matter what you want to call it. It comes down to spin, and locally and nationally, voters were not really buying all of what the parties have been peddling.
Biden and his fellow Democrats have argued that the U.S. middle class is poised for a renaissance because of their investments on infrastructure, computer chip production and clean-energy projects. The president has said the 8.2% annual inflation is a consequence of Russia invading Ukraine in February, which caused a spike in food and energy prices.
That is what was on the mind of most Americans. What students taking part in Vermont exit polling heard is just as loud as the VoteCast results: Inflation has been a clear blow to the well-being of many Americans. A third of voters describe their families as falling behind financially. That’s nearly double the percentage of the electorate that said the same two years ago. A similar percentage say they are not confident they can keep up with their expenses.
Abortion on the ballot was what mattered to Vermonters — and the nation.
Democrats also tried to tap their base’s outrage after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion protections in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision enshrining the right to abortion. Overall, 7 in 10 voters say the ruling was an important factor in their midterm decisions.
VoteCast also shows the reversal was broadly unpopular. About 6 in 10 say they are angry or dissatisfied by it, while about 4 in 10 were pleased. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
Many voters said they came into the election with entrenched views. About half say they knew all along how they would vote, while a third decided during the course of the campaign, and roughly 1 in 10 say they made their choice in the last few days.
Through the next few days, as we decipher the vote counts, and see what course is plotted for our state and nation, work will begin again to pick ourselves up and move together toward meaningful solutions, whether it is here in the Green Mountains, or spanning the nation. We made our decisions; now we must live with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.