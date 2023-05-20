Across Vermont, we were all astounded when, during the pandemic, land and properties were being bought up well over market value, and many times sight-unseen.
Anecdotally, real estate agents were noting that many of the buyers were individuals living in the cities within a day’s drive of the Green Mountains. City-dwellers under quarantine were surrounded by high numbers of COVID-related deaths, and the rurality of Vermont called to them. There were times during the pandemic, when there were no properties left to buy in some pockets of the state. The market was so hot, a home could be listed on MLS and have multiple offers within 48 hours.
The ripple effect of that frenzy is manifesting today.
We all know that Vermont faces a housing crisis. (It also faces an unhoused population crisis that would probably be less acute today had buyers then invested in developing affordable housing.) Families — and even individuals — hoping to relocate to Vermont for work are finding it nearly impossible to find places to live. It is an issue of inventory and cost. That dilemma by itself hurts Vermont’s chances of long-term sustainability. Forget growth.
In addition, a percentage of the homes purchased during COVID did not end up being filled or lived in by year-round residents. In fact, many communities across Vermont are now finding that properties were purchased and now are being used as second homes, Airbnbs or as timeshares. While property taxes roll into town with ease, so are problems associated with the tourist industry and demands for service workers in rural corners unaccustomed to vacationers’ demands.
That is minor compared to the implications that came with simply having properties across the state selling for far more than market value. There have been huge gaps between assessed values and what properties sell for, which makes finding comparable pricing in some communities a real challenge. In effect, the inflated market, without adjustment, has the potential of making Vermont far too expensive for Vermonters.
In Montpelier, there are just under 3,000 properties. A citywide reappraisal has been completed, and it was disclosed that the Grand List that just surged past $1 billion. Estimates suggest it is a 53% increase in combined property values. A year ago, that figure was just over $858 million. The proposed Grand List is now north of $1.3 billion — an increase of roughly $456 million. To put that in perspective: The value of all property in nearby Barre is a little more than $500 million.
What does that mean? It means in a city where some homes reportedly sold for seven figures since the reappraisal started in 2021 that values — many, if not most of which were set following the last reappraisal in 2010 — are going to spike sharply.
The Capital City is but one of around 250 communities in Vermont.
It all may seem like a good thing, but the COVID rush on the state may have actually changed the state rather dramatically. It will take a few years for the numbers — and their implications — to sugar off.
In the meantime, the white hotness of the market is more akin to a smolder now.
It is not just here. The flight from urban areas that took place during the first year of the pandemic either reversed or slowed in its second year, as last year metropolitan areas in Texas and Florida boomed and declines in New York and Los Angeles were halved, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Associated Press reports that during the first full year of the pandemic in 2021, more than half of the 20 largest U.S. metro areas lost residents, and all U.S. metro areas grew by just 0.1%, as fear of the virus sent residents fleeing the most densely-populated urban areas and the popularity of remote work allowed people to live far from their workplaces.
By comparison, only eight of the 20 largest metro areas decreased in 2022, and the growth rate for all U.S. metros was 0.4%. Among the largest U.S. metros that had gains in 2022 after experiencing losses in 2021 were Washington, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, Minneapolis and San Diego, according to 2022 population estimates released Thursday by the Census Bureau.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area grew the most among U.S. metros, jumping by six-digit figures for a second consecutive year, as it gained another 170,000 residents last year. Metro Dallas-Fort Worth’s 7.9 million residents made it the nation’s fourth-largest metropolitan area, behind only New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, all of which lost population last year but with much smaller losses compared to the first year of the pandemic, the AP reported.
Population change is driven by migration, including within U.S. borders as people move around and internationally as people arrive from abroad. It is also dependent on a community’s number of births and deaths. The census data doesn’t show the reasons behind population changes.
We are willing to bet it’s not a rush of new families coming to Vermont. Time will tell as to whether Vermonters did the right thing by selling. We have our doubts.
