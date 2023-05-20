Across Vermont, we were all astounded when, during the pandemic, land and properties were being bought up well over market value, and many times sight-unseen.

Anecdotally, real estate agents were noting that many of the buyers were individuals living in the cities within a day’s drive of the Green Mountains. City-dwellers under quarantine were surrounded by high numbers of COVID-related deaths, and the rurality of Vermont called to them. There were times during the pandemic, when there were no properties left to buy in some pockets of the state. The market was so hot, a home could be listed on MLS and have multiple offers within 48 hours.

