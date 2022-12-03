Several announcements in the media world this week have us once again considering the health of news gathering agencies in America.

On Thursday, Gannett, which publishes USA Today and more than 200 local dailies nationwide — including the Burlington Free Press — announced it had cut roughly 6% of its 3,440-person U.S. media division. (We still don’t know what that means for the Free Press, but its staffing had been greatly reduced in the last 10 to 15 years.) These latest cuts come after the company already eliminated 400 jobs in August and said it planned to leave hundreds of unfilled positions open.

