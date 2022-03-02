During the past few weeks leading up to Town Meeting Day, there have been a handful of community forums or debates for candidates wishing to serve on Vermont school boards. Some of those public conversations centered on politically charged issues such as Critical Race Theory, social justice (specifically racism and LGBTQ rights), sex education and banning books.
An Associated Press article on these pages recently described that during the past year, book challenges and bans have reached levels not seen in decades, according to officials at the American Library Association, the National Coalition Against Censorship and other advocates for free expression.
Per a new American Library Association report, there were 330 “book challenges” in the fall of 2021, an uptick from the same periods in recent years. “Parents, activists, school board officials and lawmakers around the country are challenging books at a pace not seen in decades,” the New York Times reported last month.
According to PEN America, which has been tracking legislation around the country, dozens of bills have been proposed that restrict classroom reading and discussion. Virtually all of the laws focus on sexuality, gender identity or race. In Missouri, a bill would ban teachers from using the “1619 Project,” the New York Times magazine issue which centers around slavery in American history and was released last fall as a book.
“The 1619 Project” came up in several Vermont forums, as well.
The American Civil Liberties Union, PEN America and the NCAC have been working with local activists, educators and families around the country, helping them “to prepare for meetings, to draft letters and to mobilize opposition,” according to PEN America’s executive director, Suzanne Nossel. The CEO of Penguin Random House, Markus Dohle, has said he will personally donate $500,000 for a book defense fund to be run in partnership with PEN. Hachette Book Group has announced “emergency donations” to PEN, the NCAC and the Authors Guild.
The wave of bans has emboldened local platforms, many who want to see more conservatism in public schools.
Randal Smathers, director of Rutland Free Library (and a former managing editor at the Rutland Herald), recently wrote a column titled “Reading beyond censorship,” where he actually recommended commonly banned books in a psuedo-praise of the First Amendment and swift backhand to the naysayers. The same effort by local libraries has spanned the state in recent weeks. We commend them for standing up and holding that ground.
In an article on Vox by Zack Beauchamp titled “Why book banning is back,” the reporter discusses how the fight over books in schools is part of a much bigger struggle, revealing where conservatism is today.
“The rise of book bans ... is the tip of a deeper iceberg: a growing movement on the right to use the levers of local and state governance to control teachers and push an ideologically slanted vision of what children should learn about American culture, society, and history,” Beaucham writes. “On the local level, the effort manifests in parent- and activist-led drives to remove books from shelves and curriculums. On the state level, there’s been a push to pass 'critical race theory' bans that constrain teachers’ speech and 'educational transparency' rules that sometimes go as far as putting teachers on publicly accessible webcams and forcing them to seek parental permission if students try to join LGBTQ clubs.”
Beauchamp, much like the Associated Press article, indicates the movement is picking up steam.
“It’s too early to judge the campaign’s effects yet, but all the activity offers an instructive window into where the energy on the American right is today. A conservative movement that once claimed to stand for limited government is increasingly embracing the coercive use of law to commandeer a culture it fears it has lost,” Beauchamp writes.
And now we find school board candidates across Vermont making the same push; and librarians and other defenders of the First Amendment countering them.
This push-pull certainly has the potential to further divide our communities. But fortunately, even if elected, it is up to schools to decide curriculum (and what supports that curriculum) — not school board members. Which is precisely why we are seeing so many educators, authors and activists standing up for the rights to a comprehensive education. Not one that claims to protect young people from the world outside school walls.
In our opinion, it is the people on the outside who need some schooling on transparency and rights.
