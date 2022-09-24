Around Vermont, we all seem to know someone with COVID still.

So it is with cautious optimism, as the nip in the air changes the leaves and drives us inside more, we learned this week that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September. Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

