We enjoyed a good news week. It was a blend of hard news, features and even a deeper dive into an issue. Not every week has that mix of stories. News cycles do not always provide the right blend.
Around the newsroom, there is a jargon used for different kinds of stories.
A “process story” is the who, what, when of an event. But when we return to that story to give incremental updates atop some background (called “B copy”), it’s called “turn-of-the-screw” coverage. We try to avoid those, in fact, because with space at a premium these days, we dare not waste it. (Coverage from the Legislature can often feel incremental in that way.)
“Breaking news” is obvious. Surprisingly, though, for every byline article that makes it into print, the journalists probably chased down as many as four or five leads before landing on one that could be pulled together sufficiently — at least before the copy desk starts hounding them with deadline approaching.
There is a famous Wiley Miller cartoon that hangs in newsrooms around the nation. “Wiley,” as he is known, is best known for his cartoon Non Sequitur. In the strip in question, a journalist is throwing a dart at a wall filled with slips of paper revealing a topic. The journalist is mumbling to himself, “Today I am an expert in ...” That is what is feels like, glancing off a planning board meeting one day, then a house fire the next day, over to the budget crisis in the library, and ending the week with a feature on a local shoe repairman. When given the time, which is rare given the relentlessness of a news cycle and smaller newsrooms, taking the time to “dig down on a story” is a welcome relief. If they are worth their ilk, journalists are curious and like to ferret around and come up with nuggets of news. Every small newsroom in America has a group of journalists aching to do more. But the beast needs to be fed.
Some reporters love writing features. It is like cleansing the palate during the long meal of hard news. They can add more detail, take the reader to a different place and flex the writing muscle. Other reporters detest features, finding them to be a waste of time, instead preferring meetings and bureaucracy over softer news.
We are oversimplifying the terms assigned to the buckets of news simply to point out the range. And to say the odds of making a blend of content can be — depending on what is going on in our coverage area — unpredictable at best.
It is also why we do it. We start each news cycle wondering what will fill the pages in 12 hours. (Don’t ever try to predict the lineup too early; the news gods are fickle.)
The news comes to us via sources. That could be a police report or a court document. The same information could come from a person, be it the police chief or the state’s attorney. It could be delivered from someone stopping by the newsroom to bend a reporter’s ear. Or it could arrive via text or email in a press release or even a news tip. Sometimes, it still comes from the police scanner. That is to say the work we do over time depends on the public’s trust that we will gather the facts, vet them, and, as objectively as possible, regurgitate those facts back to the readers in a readable narrative.
Like many newspapers, we avoid anonymous sources in print. (We do go off the record with sources on rare occasions, but usually only for the purposes of news gathering.) We won’t “try” somebody’s grievance in print to disparage a business or another purpose. In an age where lying has become front and center on the stage of manipulation and deception, we attribute (or assign) information to individuals. And we bristle at groups, public bodies and individuals who arrogantly lock out any dialogue in order to press their agenda. As we have seen at the national level, certain issues — be it fiscal concerns like pensions, Social Security or social agendas like cancel culture and social justice — are being held hostage by groups determined to strike at anyone who does not agree with them or carry their water.
That is a shame. Because newsrooms historically have bravely covered those issues in order to present as many sides to an issue as possible. The articles — hard news, investigative reports or features — are designed to inform about an issue. Shedding light on issues objectively through the news media evens the playing field, and opens the door to minority voices with equal space.
Several years ago, these newspapers embarked on a reader-driven reporting project called Into the Issues. Staff resources made those statewide investigations a challenge. But we feel, given the tenor of Vermonters on some issues, we are going to resurrect a part of Into the Issues, and invite readers and the public to sound off on issues you, the readers, tell us are a concern. We will devote space in the Perspective section each month to a specific topic.
We take pride in providing local coverage. We know it matters. But we also know that we are limited in how deep we can go on certain issues. We are going to tackle some of these hard-to-get-at issues. We do know that Vermonters have a lot to say about the state of our state. And we look forward to hearing from you in identifying, peeling back and — hopefully — resolving some of these issues in the months to come.
Stay tuned.
