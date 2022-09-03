Now that gas prices have edged back from a record high of $5.02 a gallon in mid-June to below $4 a gallon after price drops of 70 days in a row — the second-longest price drop streak since 2005, it may be time to take a rational look at some of the statements regarding our nation’s energy independence.

A common talking point at the national level — and even locally from individuals and organizations — is the idea that opening more public land to drilling, decreasing government oversight and cutting red tape in the way of increasing the number of pipelines would make America energy independent and thereby decrease the cost at the pump to the average American. On the surface, this makes sense. An increase in production should mean supply levels out better with demand. But if one were to dig deeper, there is little that would provide any level of confidence in that assessment when studying the actions of the fossil fuel industry.

