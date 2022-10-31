Last week, the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion initiative reached a milestone: more than 50% of Vermont residents now live in municipalities that have adopted a declaration of inclusion. That’s 73 towns and cities, comprising 334,963 Vermonters, that have each pledged to be welcoming communities where all who live and work there are treated fairly and equitably.
First adopted in the Town of Franklin in September 2020, the declarations have steadily spread across the state, along the way winning support from Gov. Phil Scott, who last year issued a “Proclamation of Inclusion,” establishing the second week of May as “Inclusion Week.”
Led by Rutland County residents Bob Harnish, Al Wakefield and Norm Cohen, the trio is well on its way to achieving the goal of having all 246 Vermont municipalities adopt declarations.
“The goal of this initiative is for each Vermont municipality to adopt a Declaration of Inclusion that commits to implementing plans, policies, programs, procedures and relevant training that support and advance the intent and spirit of the Declaration,” stated Wakefield in a press release celebrating the milestone. “We look forward to progress being made across Vermont by the implementation of the objectives set by each Declaration of Inclusion.”
The release also touted the positive impact diversity can have on the economy.
“This is an important marker in the effort to have Vermont become a more diverse, equitable and welcoming state. As we face the reality of Vermont’s demographics continuing to decline, we are increasingly motivated to succeed in our mission to help ensure the vitality of Vermont communities,” Harnish said.
We all know Vermont’s population is getting older and smaller. Employers in nearly every sector are struggling to fill jobs. Working to make Vermont a more welcoming place for all people is absolutely a piece of solving our population puzzle.
But in order to attract people, we need to make Vermont more attractive by demonstrating that we value and encourage diversity. That means not just relying on our bucolic bona fides. We all know the pernicious ways in which our quaint but insular small towns can make even the whitest, straightest newcomer feel unwelcome. Along the way, we must also confront our own privilege and preconceptions in order to see our state through the eyes of others. Just because things have always been done a certain way doesn’t mean they aren’t causing unintentional harm to someone else.
Leaders who agree to adopt declarations of inclusion must treat them as more than lip service. They cannot simply vote “yes” and pat themselves on the back for a job well done. They must also conduct themselves in ways that are respectful and inclusive of all their constituents; participate in relevant trainings and provide those trainings to municipal staff; and create and support policies that will foster equity and improve access for all members of the community. We know how difficult it can be for BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled and even female Vermonters — they tell us all the time. Adopting these declarations sets a standard by which residents can measure how well their community is living up to them — and call out leaders when they fall short.
That was the case recently in Brandon, which adopted its declaration of inclusion last year, when a group of citizens accused the select board of overlooking qualified female candidates to fill recent vacancies on the select board and development review board. One female candidate described her interview for the DRB seat as “a terrible and intimidating experience.”
When such situations arise, these declarations can serve as a reminder of our stated commitment to be more welcoming and inclusive. We must listen and understand the experiences of the person making the complaint and work to find equitable solutions.
At a time when marginalized communities are increasingly under attack in the form of microaggressions, casual bigotry and outright violence, these declarations have the potential to send a message to individuals and families considering moving to Vermont that our communities, while imperfect, aspire to be better. Now, we just have to do the work to make sure we get there.
