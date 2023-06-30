Transparency in government is key to its function and integrity. Whether it is making public meetings and spaces open to everyone, or it is holding hard discussions in public session.
Two Vermont news stories in recent weeks have shown the range of responsibility public officials are willing to take, or not take.
This week in Mendon, after making the town offices open by appointment only because of harassing behavior from members of the public, the select board adopted a visitor code of conduct policy. It ensures that the town offices can be accessible, and makes clear that bad behavior will not be tolerated. Being able to conduct town business was of equal importance to the safety of town employees.
The Visitor Code of Conduct reads, in part, “The Town supports a workplace that is conducive to personal safety, security and is free from intimidation, threats or violent acts. The Town will not tolerate workplace violence, including the threat of violence by anyone who conducts business with the Town. The Town will not tolerate harassing conduct that affects employment conditions, that interferes unreasonably with an individual’s performance or that creates an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment. Complying with this Visitor Code of Conduct is required by all people doing business with Town employees. Violators who do not comply with this policy may be required to leave the premises.”
According to reporting by journalist Keith Whitcomb, the code expects people to be courteous; show respect for others; avoid disturbing people; not engage in lewd or otherwise offensive behavior; and not use alcohol or drugs.
We appreciate and applaud that effort by Mendon officials.
Also in the news in recent weeks was an incident in Barre, where the city’s Diversity and Equity Committee, which has come under public scrutiny in the last year, objected to committee members recording their proceedings. The committee chair argued that the work being done needs certain protections in order to be thoughtful and thorough. She questioned the motives behind the committee member’s intention to record, not the legality of whether it’s OK to record a meeting being conducted by a City Council-appointed committee.
The article got the attention of the New England First Amendment Coalition and the Vermont Press Association. They fired off a letter to the committee members (and the mayor and city manager) “to express our shared concern” over the push for committee members to stop recording the meetings. (There was no objection to CVTV, the local public access station, recording and rebroadcasting the same committee meeting.)
“(We) urge the members of the committee to immediately discontinue this practice of prohibiting the members of the public from engaging in their right to record public meetings,” states the letter, which was also emailed to The Times Argus, as it was the newspaper’s coverage that first caught their attention.
The First Amendment advocates noted that recording is not only a common practice for meetings of public bodies throughout Vermont, it is required under the state’s Open Meetings Law: “A public body shall electronically record all public hearings held to provide a forum for public comment on a proposed rule.”
While the law “does not explicitly grant Vermonters a right to record public meetings, the public’s right to record public meetings is solidly established in other sources of Vermont law,” they point out. In its 2019 Guide to Open Meetings, the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office declared “the open meeting law to permit members of the public to record or film public meetings, so long as this is not done in a manner that disrupts the meeting.”
They go on to point out that the Open Meeting Law was drafted in the spirit of Article VI of the state constitution: “That all power being originally inherent in and co(n)sequently derived from the people, therefore, all officers of government, whether legislative or executive, are their trustees and servants; and at all times, in a legal way, accountable to them.”
The Open Meeting Law states: “(P)ublic commissions, boards, and councils and other public agencies in this State exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business and are accountable to them pursuant to (Article VI).”
That being stated, “To be truly accountable to the public under Article VI, public bodies such as the Barre Diversity and Equity Committee must submit themselves to scrutiny by the public. Allowing the public to record these meetings facilitates this key constitutional value.”
Ultimately, the coalition noted that “freely allowing recordings of meetings increase not just access, but equity.”
Barre’s committee chair responded, stating in part, “In a perfect world where civility and respect were a premium, I would agree. Of course I cannot prevent people from taping our meetings, it is legal, but I can ask them to be responsible about using it. With (artificial intelligence) and the ability to edit, I am concerned about truth and justice. ... I think it is unconscionable that volunteer committee members are subjected to out-of-state and other bullies who harass us because we focus on anti-racism, anti-discrimination and bias against (LGBTQIA+), equity and diversity. It causes fear, anxiety and depression for good people who are working to make our community more inclusive and to have our neighbors feel like they belong. … When first amendment rights veer into the territory of hate speech, we need to take a pause.”
We always will advocate for open government. Transparency breeds accountability and its own code of conduct. How public officials want to pivot to hard conversations and criticism is up to them, but it should be done in the open.